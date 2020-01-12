Next week’s Hollyoaks spoilers – Sienna faces Warren, Tony’s PTSD and Jordan makes his mark: (13-17 January 2020)

When an previous acquaintance rolls again into city, you’d anticipate a fast textual content or a social media submit to announce their return and prepare a catch-up – except you’re Hollyoaks‘ Warren Fox, in which case you kidnap your ex-partner’s new boyfriend and maintain them hostage in a delivery container to let everybody know: “I’m home!”

Cunning quickly summons previous flame Sienna Blake and divulges why he’s returned and gone to such excessive lengths to get her consideration – their younger son Sebastian is critically ailing and he wants her assist. That’s wealthy, contemplating her stole him, together with twin sister Sophie, away from their mom.

Sienna rapidly regrets forging a shaky alliance along with her child-snatching child daddy, and should channel the scheming, calculating Miss Blake of previous, earlier than she went all mindfulness zen and earth mom, to get the higher hand.

In the meantime, Tony Hutchinson develops PPFSD (submit pig farm stress dysfunction) following his incarceration by bonkers Breda McQueen and struggles to get again to normality. Evil Edward Hutchinson has a novel method of serving to his son’s restoration – by locking him within the lavatory and inflicting him to have a full-on panic assault, hoping daughter-in-law Diane Hutchinson will get so exasperated she’ll select him over his troubled son. As seduction methods go, it’s actually novel.

The county strains underage drug dealing storyline begins off on a gradual burn with the reappearance of Sid Sumner’s scally cousin Jordan Worth (glimpsed supplying unlawful substances on New 12 months’s Eve), who surveys with intrigue the prosperous village stuffed with squeaky clear youngsters ripe for corruption.

Jordan begins to infiltrate the neighborhood via his gullible relative, over whom he has a worrying maintain, and presents him cash to deal with girlfriend Juliet Quinn. As we all know from the flash ahead, by the top of the 12 months his poisonous affect on the native children can have tragic penalties.

