NFC notebook: When a coordinator should overrule a head coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — NFL movie footage from 2014 went viral this week, displaying then-Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine on the sideline throughout a sport, asking then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to run it, not throw it.

Shanahan give him an ARE YOU EFFIN’ OUT OF YOUR MIND look, and despatched within the go play anyway.

It scored a landing. Good name.

Kyle Shanahan O vs. Mike Pettine D: Two Video games

33.5 Factors per Sport

143 Speeding Yards per Sport

5.5 Yards per Carry C.J. Beathard began one sport https://t.co/wqI0DEdn1K — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) January 13, 2020

Was the truth that Shanahan (now the San Francisco 49ers head coach) felt he may react so bluntly in that method to Pettine (now the Inexperienced Bay Packers defensive coordinator) consultant of their relationship?

Effectively, yeah, it was, Shanahan advised reporters right here on Friday at 49ers headquarters, at Levi’s Stadium, following his staff’s ultimate follow of the week.

The Niners and Packers sq. off right here on Sunday within the NFC championship sport (6:40 p.m. EST, CTV through FOX).

“I think it shows how cool a guy Mike was, and is,” mentioned Shanahan, who served underneath Pettine as Browns OC for simply the one season.

“The head coach is going always to pop in, here and there, and tell a coordinator to do something. And I promise you, I know what my role is. I’m going to always do what they tell me to do.”

Shanahan mentioned the identical factor occurs occasionally now, between him and Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

“I’m not concerned with the defence loads, and I get in and see a few issues and need to do one thing. I actually hope that once I inform Saleh one thing and if he strongly disagrees, that he tells me that again. After which I’ve the choice (both) to say I don’t care what you’re saying, and do it anyway, or I pay attention.

“That’s how Mike and I labored. Mike may most likely see by my facial features I assumed we must always go, and he trusted me. But when he didn’t care he would have mentioned no, and I’d have referred to as a run. So I feel it’s essential for a play-caller — whether or not you’re on offence or defence — to have that relationship with the pinnacle coach.”

It’s very important too, Shanahan mentioned, that coordinators be daring and assured sufficient to simply say no to the pinnacle coach when he strongly believes it’s warranted.

“I’m very nervous sometimes to just hop in and tell Saleh to do something,” Shanahan mentioned, “as a result of except you’re in all of it week and also you’re taking a look at it, down in and down out, and your thoughts is coming at it from that standpoint, whenever you simply bounce in with one thing actual quick typically it may be the proper reply.

“However I need to make certain I’ve assured sufficient folks that when it’s not, somebody will inform me they don’t imagine it’s, particularly somebody that ought to have extra experience than me in that space. And in case you do have that confidence, you then’re not afraid to inform folks that.”

PLAN WAS FINE

The topic got here up time and again this week, to the purpose that each groups by Friday absolutely turned sick of being requested about it.

That’s, how a lot relevance the San Francisco 49ers’ 37-Eight blowout of the Inexperienced Bay Packers right here at Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 24 could have in Sunday’s rematch.

Quite a few Packers coaches and gamers interviewed in Inexperienced Bay this week mentioned it was extra a matter that they performed awfully, than that the Niners have been so superior, or that Packers coaches had a foul week.

“I don’t think it was the plan’s fault last time. It was the execution,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers advised reporters in Inexperienced Bay on Friday. “We have been so dangerous on third down, and we allow them to get after us up entrance, and within the go sport I turned the ball over. So there are lots of issues that didn’t go nicely the final time.

“We undoubtedly need to repair that. However I be ok with the week of preparation, the plan, and the main focus of the blokes.”

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett roughly agreed.

“I’m trying to block that game out. (It was) a long time ago,” Hackett mentioned. “It just starts with ourselves, and not hurting ourselves. If we can do our job, take care of our business and not have minus plays, or mental errors, that’s going to be huge.”

Packers gamers additionally admitted that seeing the 49ers juggernaut at possibly its top was informative, if daunting.

“It certainly showed us we have to play at a very high level to beat that team,” Packers defensive coordinator Pettine mentioned. “They showed why they’re the No. 1 seed. There’s not much margin for error, but it can be done.”

GOOD TO GO

Just one participant from each rosters was designated as something apart from good to go, when the ultimate harm/standing report of the week was launched Friday afternoon. Though 13 Packers and 5 49ers have been on the record, solely Inexperienced Bay fullback Danny Vitale (knee) was designated as questionable.

RODGERS ON GAROPPOLO

First, Rodgers heaped reward on him.

“I think he’s had a great season,” Rodgers mentioned of his San Francisco counterpart, Jimmy Garoppolo. “He’s really smart, accurate, tough.”

Then Rodgers had enjoyable with him, sharing a cute anecdote, about socializing with him amid a gaggle of NFL quarterbacks, who yearly get collectively to observe and wager on the Kentucky Derby in Louisville on the primary Saturday in Could.

“He’s a really fun guy,” Rodgers mentioned. “I remember teasing him as a young player when he was putting 20s into the (betting) machine, and everybody else was putting in 100s.”

That was circa 2014-17, when Garoppolo was taking part in on a comparatively meagre rookie contract that paid him $three.5 million over 4 years as a second-round decide. Rodgers was incomes greater than $20 million per 12 months.

In February 2018 the 49ers gave Garoppolo a brand new five-year deal value $137.5 million.

“Obviously he can afford to put in 100s now,” Rodgers mentioned.

Niners good at blocking … out distractions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Blocking out distractions is vital earlier than an enormous sport.

“It’s not getting caught up with (everything else),” San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned Friday. “In case you sit and watch TV all week, otherwise you learn your telephone all week, you may begin to notice, ‘Oh my gosh, this is one of the only games on and everyone’s speaking,’ and possibly get caught up within the flawed stuff.

“However that stuff has nothing to do with soccer … I feel that’s how our guys have attacked all of it 12 months.”

[email protected]

@JohnKryk