NFC roundup: Cowboys win big, but are done

The Dallas Cowboys may have defeated Washington 147-16 and it nonetheless wouldn’t have mattered. They nonetheless wouldn’t have made the playoffs.

To Jerry Jones’ undoubted fury.

Because it was, the Cowboys ripped the visiting Redskins 47-16 on Sunday, however wanted the Philadelphia Eagles to lose on the New York Giants. And that didn’t occur; Philly knocked off the host New York Giants 34-17 in a rotten rainstorm.

And so, on a day the place playoff situations for the following two weekends on the NFC facet remained up within the air till the conclusion of Sunday evening’s San Francisco-at-Seattle showdown, the second final of the league’s division champions was decided.

The 9-7 Eagles received the NFC East. And the Eight-Eight Cowboys are eradicated from the post-season, for the seventh time within the 10-year reign of head coach Jason Garrett.

In response to the tweets of reporters who scrummed Jones afterward exterior the Cowboys locker room, the proprietor/GM mentioned he had no “shareable timetable” as to when he would possibly make any determination on Garrett’s future.

“I have all the respect in the world for (Garrett),” mentioned Jones, who repeatedly referred to this season as “very disappointing.”

It appeared extra like a matter of hours, not days, earlier than Jones would fireplace his ever-smiling, too-often-failing head coach.

The 53-year-old Garrett, who as soon as tried out for the CFL’s outdated Ottawa Tough Riders, is 85-67 (.559) within the common season and 2-Three (.400) within the playoffs, having by no means superior so far as the NFC championship recreation, not to mention a Tremendous Bowl.

The Inexperienced Bay Packers, winners at Detroit on Sunday, secured a first-round bye on the NFC facet in ending 13-Three.

New Orleans, additionally 13-Three, smashed Carolina and awaited the Seahawks-Niners outcome to study whether or not it will relaxation subsequent weekend, or play host to the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings, who completed 10-6.

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks they’d have received the NFC West and wrapped up the No. 1 NFC seed, giving them home-field benefit by the NFC playoffs and a bye subsequent week, whereas the Seahawks would play at Philadelphia subsequent weekend.

If the Seahawks received, they’d have captured the NFC West crown, to play host subsequent week to the Vikings, whereas the Niners would play at Philadelphia — with the Packers and Saints getting byes as the highest two seeds, in that order.

EAGLES FLY

Philly can thank backup working again Boston Scott and a fierce move rush for defeating the plucky Giants and reaching the playoffs for the third straight 12 months.

Scott, whom New Orleans drafted within the sixth spherical a 12 months in the past, was a stunning big-play machine towards the Giants. He rushed for 54 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 4 passes for 84 yards.

The aggressive Eagles move rush, meantime, swarmed rookie Giants QB Daniel Jones on practically each drop-back by the fourth quarter, and most crucially forcing a fumble that Fletcher Cox recovered on the Philly one-yard line, which ensuing TD blew the sport open early within the fourth.

“It’s a great feeling,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson mentioned. “What I love about this football team is how we have stuck together the entire season, through all the ups and downs, through all the injuries. We battled and put ourselves in this position to win the NFC East, and we’ve done that.”

THIRTEEN WINS AGAIN

Coaches of some playoff-bound groups may relate greater than they favored to what New Orleans head coach Sean Payton mentioned following his crew’s blowout 42-10 defeat of the Panthers in Carolina:

“It’s hard to play this game when you’re not emotionally and physically ready.”

His crew positive was. Particularly 40-year-old quarterback Drew Brees, who accomplished 19-of-30 for 253 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

New Orleans took a 35-Zero lead by late within the first half, and cruised from there.

“I thought we started fast and that was encouraging … I felt like we were ready to play, and I was just glad to see it,” Payton mentioned.

New Orleans completed the common season 13-Three for the second consecutive season. Final 12 months that was ok to earn the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. This 12 months, the Saints needed to wait till after Sunday evening’s Seahawks-Niners recreation to seek out out whether or not they’d even get a first-round bye in any respect.

“Those are things you can’t control and we’ll be ready for either scenario … In 2006 we won 10 games and we were the (No.) 2 seed, so it varies sometimes.”

PACKERS NIP LETHARGY, LIONS

Inexperienced Bay improved to 13-Three in Detroit, however simply barely. The Detroit Lions took a 17-Three lead into halftime behind rookie QB David Blough and a menacing defence that restricted Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to an embarrassing 6-of-18 for 90 yards.

Second half? Totally different story, as you can most likely guess. Rodgers accomplished 21-of-37 for 233 yards, in directing 4 scoring drives — three within the fourth quarter — as Inexperienced Bay received 23-20 on a last-play Mason Crosby 33-yard subject objective.

In direct distinction to the Saints, the Packers couldn’t have performed a lot worse towards a Lions crew that had received as soon as since Week Three.

“I know there’s a lot to clean up,” Inexperienced Bay head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned, “however (our) guys battled for 4 quarters and made the performs after we wanted them to make performs.

“I simply mentioned we’ve acquired to stick with it … To our guys’ credit score, they did it.”

The play of the sport, which arrange Crosby’s profitable kick, occurred with 45 seconds left, the rating tied 20-20 and Inexperienced Bay with the ball practically at midfield. Underneath warmth, and shifting quick, Rodgers by some means discovered a slim throwing lane and conjured an arm angle to zip a brief display screen move to super-back Aaron Jones. Jones caught it and weaved 31 yards to the Detroit 20. Two quick runs and a kneel-down later, the Pack received.

“When we were doing our game-planning, screen plays were not very successful against this (defence),” LaFleur mentioned. “It was the first time, I think, in my career where we had (so few) screens in a game plan. And to Aaron’s credit he actually called that screen at the end of the game, and it was pivotal for us.”

THE WINSTON SITUATION

Jameis Winston on Sunday turned the primary participant in NFL historical past to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

His 30th choose, fittingly, got here on his final throw of the season — on the primary scrimmage play of time beyond regulation, in a 28-22 loss to visiting Atlanta.

Winston locked in on tight finish Cameron Brate, and Falcons linebacker Deion Jones sniffed it out, pounced, picked it, and returned it 27 yards for the profitable factors simply seven seconds into OT.

It was Winston’s league-worst 30th interception of the season. He additionally threw 33 touchdowns, behind solely Lamar Jackson’s 36.

First-year Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is a career-long NFL quarterback fixer who appears as perplexed as the remainder of us by Winston’s persevering with efficiency extremes. He positive wasn’t sugar-coating Winston’s efficiency, both Sunday or all season.

“There’s so much good, and there’s so much outright terrible,” mentioned Arians. “We’ve got to weigh that, see what happens. We’ve got to wait and see … There’s a lot more that goes into it than just interceptions.”

Winston’s rookie contract expires in March. The Bucs can re-sign him, franchise-tag him or simply let him go.

Of Sunday’s decisive play in OT, Arians lamented about Winston: “He was going to his favourite guy, but he was covered.”

Requested how the provision of fine veterans or draft prospects within the QB market come March would possibly have an effect on the membership’s determination about Winston, Arians mentioned bluntly, “That would be a huge part of it.”

After 5 years of this, is Winston even fixable?

“That’s one of the things I’m going to have to evaluate,” Arians mentioned.

The Bucs by far led the league in 2019 with 41 giveaways; 35 of them have been by Winston (30 picks, 5 misplaced fumbles).

Can any crew, irrespective of how proficient, overcome that many turnovers?

“No,” Arians mentioned. “Cuz you’re not going anywhere. You’re going home. You’re going home when you lead the league in giveaways. You’re never going to play in the playoffs, unless you’re playing for the Steelers in the ’70s.”

Arians added most ominously of all, “We will not beat ourselves next year.”

The loss to the Falcons dropped the Buccaneers to 7-9.

“It smells as bad as it could possibly smell,” Arians mentioned of his crew’s sub-.500 report, “and it’ll smell that way for a long time.”

NFC EXTRA POINTS

Two offensive linemen and a good finish group-ploughed Bears RB David Montgomery for the ultimate 5 yards or so, on a 14-yard TD run within the third quarter of a 21-19 win at Minnesota. The Vikings rested some starters together with QB Kirk Cousins, what with the No. 6 NFC playoff seed (the second wild card) locked up … The win raised the Bears to Eight-Eight, whereas Minnesota fell to 10-6 … The Los Angeles Rams performed out the string by hanging on for a 31-24 defeat of the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie QB Kyler Murray surprisingly performed on a sore hamstring, and was prolific, passing for 325 yards and two TDs in defeat … Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey completed the season with 1,005 receiving yards and 1,387 speeding yards to hitch Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk within the 1,000/1,000 membership. McCaffrey’s 2,392 scrimmage yards are third most in NFL historical past … Saints head coach Payton challenged a pass-interference no-call (at Carolina) and really received. “There’s my birthday gift,” mentioned Payton afterward. He turned 56 on Sunday … Panthers rookie QB Will Grier injured a foot and left earlier than halftime … Rookie David Blough turned the primary Lions QB to catch a TD move since 1984 towards Inexperienced Bay … The NFL’s main touchdown-catcher in 2019, Detroit WR Kenny Golloway (with 11), left with a concussion … Panthers followers booed interim head coach Perry Fewell for electing to kick a 23-yard subject objective, down 35-Zero to the Saints with 36 seconds left within the first half. Nevertheless it was good! … Packers C Corey Linsley left with a again harm and didn’t return … A horrible 12 months for a lot of NFL field-goal kickers concluded with many extra misses. Tampa Bay rookie Matt Homosexual missed all three of his makes an attempt towards Atlanta.

[email protected]

@JohnKryk