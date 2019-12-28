NFL FANTASY: Jackson and McCaffery take the cake in our annual fantasy awards

Congrats to all of the league winners on the market and welcome to a different lengthy low season for people who didn’t make it to the highest of the mountain. With the fantasy season wrapped for many leagues, it’s time at hand out our annual Beanie awards.

QUARTERBACKS

STUDS: Do you bear in mind final 12 months, when Patrick Mahomes was setting the fantasy world on fireplace on his solution to a file 429 fantasy factors, which we thought couldn’t be topped? Nicely, if Lamar Jackson had been to swimsuit up for Week 17, the chances are that he would beat that. The Ravens prodigy has 421.6 factors via 15 video games, good for an astounding 28.1 factors per recreation common … Deshaun Watson was our second-best QB of the season, although he fell means again behind Jackson with 332.four factors … Jameis Winston has an opportunity to make historical past in Week 17. He’s 292 yards in need of the 5,200-yard membership and two INTs in need of 30.

DUDS: Like his crew, Baker Mayfield got here into the season with a ton of hype however solely delivered disappointment. With an ADP as excessive as QB5 in locations, Mayfield completed 19th amongst QBs regardless of enjoying each recreation – and even put up a goose egg in factors throughout Week 5 regardless of making an attempt 22 passes … Jared Goff tumbled down the mountain pretty shortly. The QB6 from final season scored 84 fewer factors to complete as QB15 whereas placing up single-digit scores on 4 events.

RUNNING BACKS

STUDS: In the event you thought the hole between Jackson and Watson was large, Christian McCaffery’s lead over his fellow RBs is even larger. Run CMC scored 118.9 extra factors than Aaron Jones, who was the next-best RB. The Panthers star dominated the league with 387 touches, whereas changing into the primary RB with two 100-reception seasons and is simply 67 receiving yards in need of changing into the primary 1,000-1,000 participant since Marshall Faulk in 1999 … For what Jones lacked in consistency, he made up for in explosiveness. Whereas the Packers again had 5 single-digit hauls, he additionally broke out with six video games of 23 factors … Dalvin Cook dinner could have tailed off on the worst time, however he was a power firstly of the season with seven 20 level video games in his first 10.

DUDS: David Johnson was most likely taken within the first spherical of your fantasy draft and certain sunk your season. Whereas he was stable the primary six weeks, Johnson acquired damage after which utterly misplaced his job to Kenyan Drake whereas scoring simply 17.2 factors from Week 7-16 … Patriots sophomore Sony Michel took an enormous step again this season, repeatedly getting stuffed on the line whereas failing to offer a lot of any worth within the passing recreation … Damien Williams is one other excessive decide that needed to cope with accidents after which getting caught in a platoon state of affairs with LeSean McCoy.

WIDE RECEIVERS

STUDS: Michael Thomas separated himself from the pack this season in fantasy and did so whereas Drew Brees missed a while attributable to harm. Much more wonderful: Thomas has already damaged the single-season receptions file with one recreation left to play … Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each lit up the scoreboard for Tampa, however we’ll give the sting to the more-consistent Godwin. Evans, in any case, had 56% of factors in simply three video games … DeAndre Hopkins took a small step again from his dynamite 2018 season, however stays one of many elite fantasy WRs.

DUDS: The one factor that Antonio Brown was drama. Anyone that drafted him early on was seemingly left cursing AB’s identify … Odell Beckham Jr. was presupposed to explode in Cleveland after leaving Eli Manning and the Giants. As a substitute, he imploded and hasn’t had a 100-yard recreation since Week 6, the longest droop of his profession.

TIGHT ENDS

STUDS: Travis Kelce is as soon as once more the king of the TE citadel, scoring probably the most fantasy factors at his place for the fourth-straight season … Mark Andrews was the Ravens’ prime receiving goal this season with 852 yards and led all TEs with 10 touchdowns.

DUDS: O.J. Howard was hyped as a top-five TE coming into this season however didn’t slot in in any respect in Bruce Arians’ offence, even getting benched a pair occasions … Jimmy Graham had his worst season since his rookie 12 months with simply 53 catches and 398 yards.

THE DEFENCE RESTS: Having the New England Patriots DEF was virtually like dishonest. The Pats D put up 230 fantasy factors this season, which might’ve ranked it tenth amongst FLEX gamers.

THE MVP: Whereas Run CMC was wonderful for the Panthers and each bit worthy of your first-round decide, this award is clearly for Jackson. The Ravens QB had seven video games with 30 factors, a file for his place and solely behind three different gamers in historical past. Because of his speeding capability, his fantasy ground was extremely excessive and he turned the primary participant to hurry for 1,000 yards whereas additionally throwing 30 TD passes. Lamar is solely a star.

THE LVP: We’re undecided who wants assist extra, Antonio Brown or people who wasted a second-round decide on him this 12 months. What a joke.

WEEK 17 NOTES

In case you’re nonetheless enjoying for one thing in your league (why?), there are many potholes to be careful. First, ensure that your guys will truly be enjoying this week with some groups having their post-season destiny already sealed. The Ravens and Payments are two examples of groups with nothing to achieve in Week 17 … After shedding their prime three RBs previously two weeks, the Seahawks seemed to their previous and have signed Marshawn Lynch. He’s additionally listed as RB1 on their depth chart and will get a wholesome quantity of touches, however he’s going through the very robust 49ers defence … Antonio Brown is understanding with the Saints, however there’s no likelihood that he performs this week. So, we will return to ignoring him … Zach Ertz has a damaged rib, however has been at follow this week. Dallas Goedert ought to get plenty of targets if Ertz can’t swimsuit up towards the Giants.

THE DECADE’S BEST

With the last decade drawing to an in depth, we figured we should always the gamers that put up probably the most fantasy factors over the previous 10 years at every place.

QB: Drew Brees, NO – three,075.eight factors.

RB: LeSean McCoy, PHI/BUF/KC – 2,341.three

WR: Antonio Brown, PIT/OAK/NE – 2,459.1

TE: Jimmy Graham, NO/SEA/GB – 1,864.2

DEF: Seattle Seahawks – 1,359

Ok: Stephen Gostkowski, NE – 1,345