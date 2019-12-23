NFL FANTASY: Week 16 studs and duds

The perfect and the remainder from fantasy soccer in NFL Week 16.

STUDS

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG

352 passing yards, 5 passing TDs, 12 speeding yards, 35.2 factors.

Considerably shockingly, Jones now has three video games with four TDs in his previous six begins.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

189 speeding yards, 90 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 41.9 factors.

We gained’t lie: Barkley has been a bust many of the season however got here up huge this week.

Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI

166 speeding yards, 18 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 31.9 factors.

Playoff heroes don’t come a lot larger. Drake has 71 fantasy factors in his previous two video games.

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN

128 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 29.three factors.

Torched the moribund Dolphins for a giant complete because of some garbage-time work that really someway mattered.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO

136 receiving yards, 1 TD, 25.6 factors.

He nonetheless has a recreation to go and has already damaged the file for many receptions in a season.

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL

93 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 24.three factors.

Has grow to be a fantasy revelation this yr, simply vaulting himself into the dialog as a top-three TE subsequent season.

Indianapolis Colts DEF

6 factors allowed, 5 sacks, three INTs, 2 TDs, 30 factors.

A waiver-wire defence might have simply gained you your league’s title.

Sam Ficken, Okay, NYJ

three FGs, 1 PAT, 13 factors.

DUDS

Russell Wilson, QB, SEA

111 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 2 speeding yards, 10.9 factors.

A matchup towards a defence that allowed probably the most factors to fantasy QBs didn’t pan out nicely.

Devlin Hodges, QB, PIT

84 passing yards, 2 INTs, 1.three factors.

Was pulled after throwing two picks, however returned after Mason Rudolph’s harm and didn’t do a lot.

Chris Carson, RB, SEA

40 speeding yards, 20 receiving yards, 6.5 factors.

His season ended with a hip harm and disappointment for fantasy homeowners.

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

45 speeding yards, four.5 factors.

Bought 15 carries, however didn’t do a lot with them whereas Kareem Hunt was used extra within the passing recreation.

Amari Cooper, WR, DAL

24 receiving yards, four.four factors.

Whereas he wasn’t listed on the harm report, he clearly wasn’t in respectable situation to play.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA

12 receiving yards, 1.7 factors.

Made only one catch on his eight targets in Seattle’s loss to Arizona.

D.J. Chark, WR, JAC

18 receiving yards, 2.eight factors.

Returned after lacking final week with an ankle harm, however made simply two catches on eight targets.

Zach Ertz, TE, PHI

28 receiving yards, four.eight factors.

Battled by way of a rib harm, however in the end didn’t do a lot for fantasy homeowners.

I HOPE YOU STARTED

Mike Gesicki would possibly’ve gained some homeowners their fantasy championship. The Dolphins TE scored two TDs towards the lowly Bengals to complete with 21.three factors, among the many finest totals of his place in Week 16.

-That is only a fast reminder that Andy Dalton was benched this season for a rookie QB that failed semi-spectacularly. Now, Dalton turned within the second-best fantasy rating for championship weekend with 33.eight factors with almost 400 passing yards and 4 TDs. Not too shabby.