NFL FANTASY: Week 17 studs and duds

One of the best and the remaining from the ultimate week of the NFL’s common season.

STUDS

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL

298 passing yards, Four passing TDs, 34 dashing yards, 1 fumble misplaced, 29.three factors.

After final week’s dud, Dak bounced again large in opposition to lowly Washington.

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN

211 dashing yards, three TDs, 39.1 factors.

Completely pounded the Texans’ backups, almost quintupling his factors from their earlier assembly.

Boston Scott, RB, PHI

54 dashing yards, 84 receiving yards, three TDs, 33.eight factors.

Has scored 55.6 factors in his two video games in opposition to the Giants’ non-existent defence.

Michael Gallup, WR, DAL

98 receiving yards, three TDs, 30.three factors.

Doubled his TD output for the season and ought to be scorching on the fantasy radar come subsequent 12 months.

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB

134 receiving yards, 1 TD, 21.9 factors.

Become a monster down the stretch with 93.Four factors within the last 5 video games.

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR

84 receiving yards, 1 TD, 18.Four factors.

There was no hotter TE down the stretch and will likely be a scorching goal in 2020 drafts.

New Orleans Saints DEF

10 factors allowed, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 fumble recovered, 1 TD, 18 factors.

Took full benefit of a Panthers group with little to play for.

Kai Forbath, Ok, DAL

Four FGs, 5 PATs, 20 factors.

DUDS

Will Grier, QB, CAR

Four passing yards, 1 INT, 5 dashing yards, 1 fumble misplaced, -2.three factors.

Finally pulled resulting from a foot harm, however wasn’t nice to start out.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, IND

162 passing yards, 17 dashing yards, 2 fumbles misplaced, Four.1 factors.

The Colts will simply must hope for some higher luck with well being subsequent season.

Royce Freeman, RB, DEN

-Four dashing yards, eight receiving yards, 1 fumble misplaced, -1.1 factors.

The Broncos backup RB demonstrated why he misplaced the job within the first place.

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

41 dashing yards, 1 receiving yard, Four.7 factors.

Although he struggled in his last two video games, Chubb completed the season with 1,453 dashing yards.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO

37 receiving yards, 5.7 factors.

Prolonged his report with 4 catches however didn’t do rather more.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE

26 receiving yards, Four.1 factors.

You needed to anticipate extra in opposition to a Dolphins defence that struggled in opposition to slot WRs.

Travis Kelce, TE, KC

24 receiving yards, three.9 factors.

Sarcastically, saved his worst for final and had his lowest output of the season.

I HOPE YOU STARTED

Bear in mind when the hype practice bought behind Allen Lazard after a giant recreation and the Packers had been down a number of prime receivers? Properly, he flamed out then and noticed his possession drop vastly. Now, in Week 17, he cleaned up with 14.9 factors for people who saved the religion.

Gardiner Minshew Mania might have died months in the past, however the cult-hero rookie completed the season off fairly sturdy. The Jags QB threw for 295 yards and three TDs for 25.5 factors and was the week’s second-best QB.