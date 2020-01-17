NFL Journal: Broncos tight end Noah Fant ready to tackle offseason to-do list to build off rookie year

Noah Fant declared for the NFL Draft on Nov. 30, 2018.

“It feels like five years ago, how long our year was,” he laughed throughout a telephone interview Thursday from Los Angeles.

It was an extended yr for Fant, who went from the pre-draft course of straight into the Broncos’ rookie camp as soon as he was chosen 20th total. He performed 704 snaps and led all NFL rookie tight ends with 562 yards receiving (40 catches and three touchdowns).

“A lot of improvement throughout the year, but I also feel like I could have done a lot better,” Fant mentioned. “I’m just looking to build off that and have an even better year (in 2020) and keep stacking bricks on top of each other and doing that season after season.”

Fant had a big function in offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello’s system, however must begin over now with new play-caller Pat Shurmur.

“Nobody really expected (the Broncos) to fire Coach Scangarello, but that’s happened and it’s the business part of things,” Fant mentioned. “I’ve heard Coach Shurmur is a great coach and he’s definitely an experienced OC. He’s had quite a few tight ends go through his offense that have done really well, so I’m excited to work with him.”

Shurmur labored with tight finish Evan Engram the final two years with the New York Giants and coached Chad Lewis throughout his time in Philadelphia. When Fant meets with Shurmur, he’ll have a whole lot of questions.

“I’m excited for that, to sit down and talk about how he sees me being used and how he plans to use all of us on offense,” Fant mentioned whereas taking part within the Panini Rookie Closeout, which included signing his rookie playing cards and speaking to gamers within the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl concerning the transition to professional soccer.

The 2019 season has been accomplished for 3 weeks and Fant is already gearing up. He’ll spend the following two months in Irvine, Calif., coaching with Ryan Capretta at Proactive Sports activities. In addition they labored collectively earlier than the Mix.

“I think that will help a lot,” Fant mentioned. “Other than at Iowa, I improved the most strength- and conditioning-wise when I was training with him. I’m excited to get a whole two months there.”

Fant’s offseason focus is multi-layered.

“Gaining overall body mass and getting stronger to help me in the blocking game and just refining and cleaning up my routes,” he mentioned. “It will be hard to specify which routes to (work on) because we have a different OC, but I can work on footwork, agility, change of direction. Those things are high on my list.”

Across the league

Kuechly’s retirement. Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly didn’t miss a recreation in his first three NFL seasons, however within the 2015 opener at Jacksonville, I used to be there when he had a head-on collision with working again T.J. Yeldon. Staggered, Kuechly fell to the turf and was led straight to the locker room with a concussion that compelled him to overlook three video games.

That play got here again to me this week when Kuechly, 28, retired after eight seasons, 1,092 tackles and 5 All-Professional nods. I requested a former Corridor of Fame voter about Kuechly’s candidacy. The decision: Undoubtedly a Corridor of Famer, however in all probability not on the primary poll; San Francisco’s Patrick Willis, who retired at 30 after the 2014 season, didn’t make the reduce to 15 finalists this yr.

Coordinator turnover. The Broncos are at present one in every of eight groups who may have new play-callers in 2020. Drew Lock (Broncos), Daniel Jones (Giants), Dwayne Haskins (Washington) and Gardner Minshew (Jacksonville) will all should study new offenses. Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield might be on his third system in as a few years. Who wants continuity?

Convention recreation predictions. Within the AFC, Kansas Metropolis over Tennessee 27-21. The Chiefs will soar out to an early lead (in contrast to final week in opposition to Houston), which can power the Titans to lean extra on Ryan Tannehill’s throwing and fewer on Derrick Henry’s working. Within the NFC, San Francisco over Inexperienced Bay 30-24. The 49ers’ protection will power three turnovers which are was 17 factors.

Briefly. Attention-grabbing growth in Dallas, the place new coach Mike McCarthy — who known as the performs for almost all of his time in Inexperienced Bay — will hand the duties to Kellen Moore, retaining him as offensive coordinator. … Chargers tight finish Antonio Gates, who didn’t play in 2019, introduced his retirement following franchise information in catches (955), yards (11,841) and touchdowns (116). He had 105 catches (12 touchdowns) in 29 regular-season video games in opposition to the Broncos. … I chuckle each time I see the NFL selling the Professional Bowl as “Access to Awesome.” It’s not superior. Interval.

Across the draft

Gladney not in Cellular. Late within the week, TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney’s identify was faraway from the Senior Bowl’s web site roster, too unhealthy as a result of the Broncos needs to be within the nook market in rounds 1-2. Gladney (listed at 5-foot-10, 184 kilos) had 5 interceptions in 50 profession video games. That leaves LSU’s Kristian Fulton (6-Zero, 194) as the highest cornerback heading to Cellular. He had 38 tackles and 14 move break-ups (one interception) this yr.

Drafts begins at No. Three? LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to Cincinnati and Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Younger to Washington with the primary two picks is sensible. Eo does the draft — and buying and selling — actually begin at No. Three? That doubtlessly places Detroit and the New York Giants at Nos. Three-Four in good place due to their quarterback state of affairs (set). They might commerce down with a quarterback-needy group and decide up additional picks within the course of. And the Lions and Giants want additional picks.

Receivers fleeing faculty. The Broncos want a receiver and the inflow of early entrees at that place may enable them to attend till the second spherical. Having already declared are Alabama’s Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy, Colorado’s Laviska Shenault, Clemson’s Tee Higgins, LSU’s Justin Jefferson, Miami’s Jeff Thomas, Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan State’s Cody White, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, Oregon State’s Isaiah Hodgins and TCU’s Jalen Reagor, Wisconsin’s Quintez Cephus and Central Florida’s Gabriel Davis.