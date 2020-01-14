NFL notebook: Guess wrong on 4th down, pay the price

The one certain issues in life are demise, taxes, selecting the fallacious line on the grocery retailer, and howls of concern from followers and critics each time an NFL head coach’s choice to both go for it, or not go for it, on fourth down backfires in an enormous sport.

We noticed examples of each backfires on the weekend, in every of the 4 divisional convention playoff video games:

On Saturday afternoon, in San Francisco’s 27-10 defeat of visiting Minnesota, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer selected to punt relatively than go for it on 4th-and-14 from Minnesota’s 40-yard line, down three scores and solely 9:06 remaining. Offended followers and critics mentioned that was tantamount to conceding defeat, despite the fact that the percentages of changing a 4th-and-14 in all probability are properly below 20%, what with distinguished analytics web sites itemizing a 4th-and-10 someplace between 20-28%. Zimmer defended the choice afterward.

On Saturday night time, in Tennessee’s 28-12 defeat at Baltimore, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice gambled on 4th-and-1, with runs by NFL MVP-in-waiting Lamar Jackson. The Titans stonewalled Jackson each instances. Harbaugh defended the selections afterward.

On Sunday afternoon, in Kansas Metropolis’s 51-31 defeat of visiting Houston, Texans head coach Invoice O’Brien selected to kick a subject objective on 4th-and-1 from the Chiefs’ 13 with 10:58 left within the second quarter, up 21-Zero. The chipshot kick was good, however followers and critics mentioned he ought to have gone for it in that scenario. On Houston’s subsequent possession, simply 1:30 of taking part in time later, O’Brien selected the opposite excessive, ordering a pretend punt on 4th-and-Four from the Texans 31. It didn’t work. Extra howls. O’Brien defended each selections afterward.

Lastly on Sunday night time, in Inexperienced Bay’s 28-23 defeat of visiting Seattle, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll selected to punt on 4th-and-11 from the Seattle 36, down 5 factors, relatively than go for it with odds, once more, in all probability below 20%. Seattle by no means obtained the ball again and Carroll has been hammered for it since. Carroll defended the choice afterward.

See the easy pattern right here? When the choice doesn’t work out? Silly teaching!!! However, after all, in every case had the choice labored out? Sensible teaching!!!

Reality is, all these fourth-down selections — come what may — all the time might be defended. Or criticized.

The whole distinction being that the argument sounds an entire lot higher when the choice works out, and your crew wins. Something in need of each these thresholds and the coach is gonna get skewered afterward.

Goes with the job.

Both/or. No in-betweens. Genius or fool.

However fourth downs certain are enjoyable for the remainder of us.

BROWNS MAKE IT OFFICIAL

Late Monday afternoon the Cleveland Browns lastly made it official, confirming Sunday stories that Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is their new head coach — the 18th in franchise historical past, and seventh since I started protecting the NFL in 2012. Good luck, Kevin.

Stories mentioned the selection of mildly impatient Browns proprietor Jimmy Haslam got here all the way down to Stefanski or San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, whose defence on Saturday rubbed out Stefanski’s offence. Perhaps Haslam wanted that remaining little bit of affirmation to make sure he can justify hiring another person in 2022.

The membership introduced Stefanski might be launched Tuesday afternoon at a information convention, a ritual the peeps in Cleveland need to have down pat by now.

SPEAKING OF SALEH

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t precisely reaching for the tissue field on Sunday when he discovered Saleh gained’t be leaving to take the Browns head job.

“I was pumped,” Shanahan mentioned. “I heard on my method in to work, so I used to be extraordinarily excited. I undoubtedly have some empathy for Saleh. I do know anybody who goes via that course of and stuff, we’re all aggressive and also you wish to win, and also you wish to get that chance and stuff.

“However for Saleh, yearly we preserve him we’ll be very lucky. Saleh’s going to be a head coach on this league. He might’ve been one this yr. More than likely, he’ll be one subsequent yr. He’s going to have the correct alternative come round for him, it’s only a matter of time. I’m simply very completely satisfied that we’re going to have the ability to have him going into subsequent yr.”

STILL THE BOSS

At his season-ending information convention Monday, Texans coach O’Brien mentioned he doesn’t imagine the membership will rent an official GM, a place O’Brien himself as a lot holds because the firing final spring of Brian Gaine.

O’Brien in September made two blockbuster trades, seen by some as buying and selling the long run for profitable now. However the one ‘winning now’ the Texans did this season was capturing one other AFC South crown and barely coming again in time to beat the Buffalo Payments in a wild-card playoff sport.

VIEWERSHIP UP

Common mixed viewership south of the border for the 4 convention divisional-round playoff video games rose 2% year-over-year, in line with numbers launched Monday by the NFL — from 32.6 million to 33.2 million. Combining all eight playoff video games thus far, viewership is up 5%, to a mean of 32 million.

COORDINATOR GONE

The Jacksonville Jaguars and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo mutually agreed to maneuver on from each other, the membership introduced. Embattled however retained head coach Doug Marrone has gone via two offensive coordinators now because the membership reached the AFC championship sport two years in the past this week.

COORDINATOR CANDIDATES

The New York Giants’ new quarterbacks coach is “expected” to be Jerry Schuplinski, per NFL Community. This previous season he was assistant QBs coach for the Miami Dolphins, and previous to that for six seasons was with new Giants head coach Joe Choose on Invoice Belichick’s employees in New England.

Chicago reportedly is ready to rent Invoice Lazor as offensive coordinator, presumably to assist head coach and chief offensive strategist Matt Nagy to raised implement his schemes.

The Browns have mentioned bringing in Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Seller. Phillips was not retained by the Los Angeles Rams. If not Phillips then George Edwards, not retained by the Vikings, might be within the operating.

CHUNG CHARGE CHOPPED

In line with ESPN, authorities in New Hampshire dropped a cost of cocaine possession towards New England Patriots security Patrick Chung, offering he, um, retains his nostril clear for 2 years, submits to periodic drug testing, performs 40 hours of neighborhood service and waives his proper to speedy court docket decision.

[email protected]

@JohnKryk