NFL notebook: Minority head coaches still the extreme minority

Rhule, McCarthy launched; solely Browns nonetheless deciding

4 of the 5 NFL head-coach vacancies have been stuffed.

One is an ethnic minority: Ron Rivera (a Hispanic) by Washington.

The opposite three should not: Matt Rhule by Carolina, Mike McCarthy by Dallas and Joe Choose by the Giants in New York.

The Cleveland Browns are nonetheless interviewing candidates for his or her eighth head coach since 2010. Following that rent the Browns will search for a GM.

A lot is being product of the truth that, pending the Browns’ selections, not solely is the NFL right down to 4 head coaches of color (Rivera, Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, Brian Flores in Miami and Anthony Lynn with the Chargers in Los Angeles) and just one GM of color (Miami’s Chris Grier), however no African-American candidates appeared even to be in severe operating this yr.

Though for every emptiness not less than one minority candidate needed to be interviewed. That’s owing to the NFL’s “Rooney Rule,” which mandates that not less than one ethnic minority be interviewed for every head-coach or GM emptiness.

As a lot because the NFL’s head workplace for years now has tried to assist determine, educate and help potential minority head-coach or GM candidates behind the scenes, finally each January these selections come right down to the house owners.

Homeowners rent. Homeowners fireplace. It’s that straightforward. With few exceptions.

And for no matter causes, the NFL’s membership of extremely rich house owners — largely white, largely males — haven’t chosen many minorities for these important jobs.

The frustrations for dozens if not a whole bunch of minority assistant coaches and scouts across the league are actual, based on NFL Community’s Steve Wyche.

You possibly can’t fault them, particularly given the next two obtrusive examples of inconsistency, if not hypocrisy. Or worse.

First, on the Detroit Lions.

Gentle-spoken Jim Caldwell in 4 years as head coach (2014-17) led the Lions to 3 successful data (11-5, 9-7, 9-7) and two playoff berths, however he was fired two years in the past for not taking the Lions farther — a franchise that has gained precisely one playoff sport since Elvis Presley grew to become a family title within the late 1950s.

Caldwell’s substitute, Matt Patricia, has crashed the staff into the dumpster: 6-10 in 2018, adopted by an immensely under-achieving Three-12-1 this previous season.

But proprietor Martha Ford introduced she’s retaining each Patricia and GM Bob Quinn for 2020. How does that jibe with Caldwell’s destiny?

Then there’s this.

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs offensive coordinator underneath head coach Andy Reid from 2014-15 was Doug Pederson. In 2016 the Philadelphia Eagles employed him as head coach.

The Chiefs’ subsequent offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, held that place for 2 years. In 2018 the Chicago Bears employed him as head coach.

By that extrapolation, you’d suppose the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator of the previous two seasons, Eric Bieniemy, would have gotten a head job by now. However no. He’s nonetheless hoping to get a severe sniff at a head-coaching gig, someplace, wherever.

Bieniemy has had a small handful of interviews over the previous two years, together with this month with the Panthers and Browns. However nowhere was there ever buzz he was in severe consideration to win a job.

Unusually, the Chiefs offence has by no means appeared higher than it has over the previous two seasons, what with quarterback Patrick Mahomes glowing the best way he has.

And Reid at all times insists, when requested, that Bieniemy is a big a part of Kansas Metropolis’s offensive success because the promotion of Mahomes and that Bieniemy deserves to be a head coach.

However he nonetheless waits.

Bieniemy is African-American.

Though Bieniemy’s plight undermines the next argument, I nonetheless consider it in all probability is the highest motive for the shortage of variety within the NFL head-coach fraternity, because it’s the surest path to getting there. That’s, by being a profitable NFL offensive or defensive coordinator.

That’s the route almost all nice head coaches by way of NFL historical past have taken. Equivalent to Invoice Walsh, who was offensive coordinator underneath Paul Brown on the Cincinnati Bengals earlier than turning the San Francisco 49ers into an all-time juggernaut. Or Invoice Belichick, who was defensive coordinator underneath Invoice Parcells on the Giants, earlier than doing likewise with the New England Patriots. And so on., and so on.

Factor is, there’s at all times a paucity of ethnic minorities at coordinator positions within the NFL. To today. Byron Leftwich is the NFL’s solely different minority offensive coordinator.

What’s extra, one other frequent path is from the NCAA. It positive doesn’t assist the minority numbers that nearly each big-name school head coach whose title ever surfaces as a legit candidate for the NFL — this yr similar to Baylor’s Rhule, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley or ex-Ohio State head coach City Meyer — is white.

McCARTHY INTRODUCED

The Cowboys rolled out McCarthy on Wednesday afternoon.

The previous long-time Inexperienced Bay Packers head coach revealed a few of what occurred throughout his two-day interview course of. The clinching second, he stated, was when Cowboys proprietor/GM Jerry Jones reached over to him, grabbed his arm, and stated, “You need to be the coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

An emotional McCarthy added: “That’s a story I’ll be telling for the rest of my life.”

Jones stated a contributing issue within the determination to rent McCarthy was how nicely McCarthy’s Packers performed towards the Cowboys, successful 7-of-10.

Jones added that McCarthy is free to decide on his personal employees of assistant coaches.

Meantime in Inexperienced Bay, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers advised reporters Wednesday that he congratulated McCarthy on his new job by way of textual content, and that his former head coach texted him again.

RHULE’S TOP RULE

Rhule was launched Wednesday as Carolina’s head coach. The 44-year-old went 47-43 in seven seasons at two universities the place it’s laborious to win: Temple and Baylor.

He stated he coveted a problem at soccer’s highest degree, and lives by the next rule.

“I truly believe that everything counts, and that everything is important,” he stated. “The way that I park my car, the way that I walk to the practice field, the way that I watch tape. Everything that I do, everything that our players do, everything that anyone associated with the Carolina Panthers does — everything — has got to be our best each and every day.”

Rhule wouldn’t reveal his ideas on quarterback Cam Newton and whether or not he may return for a 10th season in Carolina.

BROWNS CANDIDATES

Cleveland proprietor Jimmy Haslam promised a wide-ranging seek for his (seemingly annual) head-coach emptiness. He wasn’t fibbing.

The Browns plan to interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Thursday. Then New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

This, after having already interviewed Eagles defensive coordinator Schwartz on Wednesday, Buffalo Payments offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Monday, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Saturday, Bieniemy final Friday, and each Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and McCarthy final Thursday.

EAGLES YOUTH MOVEMENT

Head coach Doug Pederson and GM Howie Roseman held a joint season-ending information convention.

Pederson stated offensive coordinator Mike Groh and receivers coach Carson Walch will return He didn’t say the identical about defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who interviewed Wednesday for the Browns head-coach emptiness.

“I wish him the best,” Pederson stated, who added, when pushed, “He’s currently my DC, yeah.”

Roseman, meantime, vowed to “infuse youth in this team” by way of 10 draft picks.

INGRAM SITS AGAIN

Baltimore Ravens beginning operating again Mark Ingram once more sat out observe Wednesday, the Ravens’ second final earlier than Saturday evening’s AFC divisional matchup towards Tennessee. Ingram has been battling a calf harm since Week 16 and his standing for Saturday seems unsure at greatest.

EXTRA POINTS

College of Georgia QB Jake Fromm declared for the 2020 draft. Jan. 17 is the deadline for faculty underclassmen three years faraway from highschool to declare … Washington named Scott Turner as offensive coordinator. He labored beforehand underneath Rivera on the Panthers. Nate Kaczor will stay Washington’s special-teams coordinator … Buffalo DL coach Invoice Teerlinck left to turn out to be Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator … Los Angeles Rams security Eric Weddle tweeted that he’s recovering from knee surgical procedure, the primary of his 13-year professional profession — a meniscus trim, per NFL Community.

