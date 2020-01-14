NFL notebook: Stefanski ‘undaunted’ by Browns plight

Clearly, Jimmy Haslam has a kind of head coach he likes. One with an empty or near-empty head-coaching resume.

Perceive that males with ample expertise all the time apply. Haslam simply by no means hires them.

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday launched Kevin Stefanski because the fifth new head coach Haslam has employed since he took over as principal proprietor in 2012 — and the fourth with zero earlier head-coaching expertise. Solely Hue Jackson had any, and only one season at that, with the Oakland Raiders in 2011.

Earlier than a brand new coach’s bloom in Cleveland may even loosen and fall off the rose, a annoyed, impatient Haslam rips it off first. To wit:

Rob Chudzinski. Employed, January 2013. Fired, December 2013.

Employed, January 2013. Fired, December 2013. Mike Pettine. Employed, January 2014. Fired, January 2016.

Employed, January 2014. Fired, January 2016. Hue Jackson. Employed, January 2016. Fired, October 2018. And changed on an interim foundation by Gregg Williams, who utilized to have the interim tag eliminated, however bought eliminated himself.

Employed, January 2016. Fired, October 2018. And changed on an interim foundation by Gregg Williams, who utilized to have the interim tag eliminated, however bought eliminated himself. Freddie Kitchens. Employed, January 2019. Fired, December 2019.

So, what makes Stefanski — beforehand offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings — imagine his destiny will be any totally different from his too-numerous short-term predecessors? Particularly after getting interviewed final 12 months right now however dropping out to Kitchens?

“I am undeterred. And I am undaunted,” the 37-year-old Stefanski informed a information convention. “And I think the challenge is there, and I can’t wait to be a part of this change.”

Yeah, however all his predecessors preached the identical message from the identical dias, so what makes Stefanski suppose his destiny will likely be any totally different?

“I understand that,” he stated. “For me, and it’s straightforward, the main target is 2020. We’re not wanting backward; we’re wanting ahead. And I hope all of our gamers know that too. Once they stroll into that constructing, at any time when it’s in April, we’re transferring ahead. And something that has occurred in our previous doesn’t have an effect on our future.

“Why am I assured about that? As a result of I’ve been within the constructing. I do know the those who we’ve got. I do know that we’re going so as to add to that constructing. I do know we’re going so as to add gamers, as occurs within the NFL. However I’m excited for this problem, and I’m prepared for it.”

On different matters, Stefanski stated as he places his workers collectively he’ll determine whether or not he himself will name offensive performs, or whether or not he’ll delegate that to an assistant.

“It doesn’t have to be me.”

He additionally, again and again over 20-plus minutes, heaped piles of reward on Browns beginning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

As for hiring a training workers, and a GM as effectively, Stefanski promised “we’re going to be very methodical about this. We’re in no rush to do this. We want to get it right.”

Which is simply half like his boss — who very a lot is in a rush to get it proper.

Later, Haslam and Stefanski had been requested to touch upon experiences claiming Stefanski not solely should meet weekly with Haslam and the Browns’ high analytics guru — chief technique officer Paul DePodesta — however undergo them his teaching workers’s recreation plan by Friday earlier than each Sunday recreation, for dialogue. This, after a protracted assembly between these events on Mondays.

“If you owned a pro football team, would you meet with the head coach the Monday after the game?” Haslam stated. “In fact you’d. I imply, in fact we’d.

“The rumours on the market, although, about presenting the sport plan — these form are simply completely inaccurate, and I actually suppose they’re irresponsible.”

Stefanski additionally stated “it’s not true.”

Apparently Stefanski was given a five-year contract. If he makes it by way of Yr three he’ll set a Haslam-owned Browns document.

Would you guess on it?

GATES RETIRES

Antonio Gates, who by no means performed school soccer, introduced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons with the Chargers franchise.

Gates caught extra touchdowns (116) than any tight finish in NFL historical past.

“I find it hard to officially put this statement out and retire from the game of football,” Gates stated in a press release.

The 39-year-old additionally ranks No. 1 amongst tight ends in NFL historical past with 21 multi-touchdown video games, No. 1 with 39 TDs on third down, and No. four with 21 100-yard video games.

He didn’t play in 2019, after lacking solely 16 video games over 16 years.

ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

The Bay Space featured the highest NFL rookies in 2019.

Oakland Raiders working again Josh Jacobs is the NFL’s offensive rookie of the 12 months, whereas San Francisco 49ers defensive finish Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers is the highest rookie defender and general high rookie, based on the Professional Soccer Writers of America (PFWA). Arizona’s Kyler Murray was named QB on PFWA’s all-rookie crew.

RAIDERS FIRE LINE COACH

The Oakland Raiders fired line of defense coach Brentson Buckner on Tuesday. NFL Community stated Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is predicted to exchange Buckner with Rod Marinelli, whom new Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy dumped as defensive coordinator to rent Mike Nolan for that job.

TURNING PRO

Standout College of Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa introduced he’s turning professional. NCAA underclassmen three years faraway from highschool have till Friday to show professional and apply for the 2020 NFL Draft.

BAG OF D—S

Banished large receiver Antonio Brown continues to not precisely assist in the rehabilitation of his personal picture. On Monday he live-streamed from his entrance garden his profanity-packed screed to an ex-girlfriend, in addition to to Hollywood, Fla., police — as his ex picked up their three kids. Brown repeatedly referred to as the handful of police readily available “bitch-a– (N-words)” amongst different disgraceful issues. Brown at one level threw at police a bag of male-sex-gland-shaped gummy sweet named Bag of D—s.

At some point later was Brown sorry? Effectively, he took a photograph of the Bag of Dicks and tweeted it out.

[email protected]

@JohnKryk