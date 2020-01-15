NFL NOTES: Chiefs steamrolling opponents since Week 10 loss in Tennessee

KANSAS CITY — You(ston) once more?

Sorta, however not likely. Every week after their historic comeback eradicated the Houston Texans, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs now play host to the AFC Championship sport towards the Tennessee Titans, who had been the Houston Oilers earlier than relocating in 1997 to Memphis after which sliding on over to their present residence in Nashville the next season.

The groups have met twice beforehand within the postseason, with every profitable a sport. The primary time was in 1993, when the 12-Four (Oilers) Titans misplaced 28-20 to the 11-5 Chiefs.

The second was a 2017 wild-card sport that noticed the Titans rating a 22-21 victory over Ok.C. at Arrowhead.

That one is greatest remembered for the Mariotta-to-Mariotta landing go that began Tennessee on its comeback from an 18-point deficit halfway by means of the third quarter. Quarterback Marcus Mariotta, who’s now Ryan Tannehill’s backup, meant to hit Corey Davis on third down from the Chiefs six. However his try was batted away by Chiefs DB Darrelle Revis … proper again to Mariotta, who made the catch, took a few steps and dove throughout the aim line.

Extra vital, after all, is the newest historical past between the 2 groups.

Again in Week 10 the Titans scored a home-field 35-32 time beyond regulation victory over the Chiefs, with Derrick Henry working for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Tannehill accomplished 13-of-19 passes for 181 yards and two extra majors, whereas being sacked 4 instances and fumbling as soon as.

In the meantime, Patrick Mahomes was enjoying his first sport since lacking two with a dislocated kneecap and he was distinctive, with 36 completions (11 of them to Tyreek Hill for 157 yards) for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

Nonetheless, the Titans defence bent, however didn’t all the time break. It pressured the Chiefs to strive 5 discipline targets, of which Harrison Butker was profitable on 4.

The top end result improved the Titans to 5-5 and left the Chiefs at 6-Four. It was additionally the final time Kansas Metropolis misplaced a sport.

From that Nov. 10 day, the Chiefs are 7-Zero and with 218 factors for, and 100 towards. In different phrases, since that loss in Nashville, they’ve left opponents hurtin’.

Will the Chiefs use that loss in Tennessee as added motivation on Sunday? They shouldn’t want it at this level, however heading into the divisional spherical victory sport towards Houston, defensive finish Frank Clark harkened again to the Texans’ final journey to Arrowhead — a 31-24 victory for the guests in Week 6.

Apparently, the Texans topped the win with somewhat trash discuss.

“Last time they were here they beat us, just smacked us in our face,” Clark remembered after Sunday’s payback. “That’s the one thing I remember. At the end of the day, you’re talking to the wrong guy, talking to the wrong team. They talk all that stuff, and they come out here and we embarrass them. We sent them home early.”

By outscoring Houston 51-7 after falling behind 24-Zero.

The chance for revenge presents itself once more for the Chiefs. And Clark is wringing his palms collectively in anticipation.

“They beat us in Tennessee, right,” he mentioned, breaking right into a smile. “We owe them one. Period.”

Sure, that loss to the Titans in Week 10 simply could be the most effective factor that ever occurred to the Chiefs.

CHEERS AND BEERS

In response to Subsequent Gen Stats, Clark’s third-down sack of Deshaun Watson took 10.Eight seconds, the second lengthy sack this season. Clark traveled 42.2 yards of in-play distance to convey Watson down.

“He’s relentless,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid mentioned of Clark, who was acquired in a commerce with the Seahawks final April. “That one sack kind of tells you the whole story. He was running around chasing him, missed him twice, got back up and sacked him. That’s how he is wired. Then he works at it. Every day in practice he is that way.” … Subsequent Gen Stats additionally tells us that in his 58-yard kick return that ignited the Ok.C. comeback, Mecole Hardman reached a prime pace of 21.85 miles per hour. The Chiefs’ 21-year previous rookie is the one participant within the NFL with greater than three touches over 21.5 mph this season … Chiefs left sort out Eric Fisher addressed his Stone Chilly Steve Austin impersonation, when he celebrated a landing by taking two beers from followers and smashing them collectively earlier than pouring them over his head. “Give me a hell yeah,” Fisher mentioned on a Twitter video he did with a frosty one after the sport. “Y’all were amazing today. I appreciate you all big time. Also, I appreciate the two guys whose beer I borrowed for one hell of a celebration. If you know them and can tag them below so I can thank them Big Fish style, I would greatly appreciate that. Chiefs Kingdom, this Bud’s for you.” The followers recognized themselves to Fisher and Budweiser on Twitter, so it’s secure to imagine all people’s going to win from this one.

THE POINT AFTER

In a stat that may little question be dropped at his consideration this week, Reid is 1-Eight all-time towards the Titans … With seven touchdowns, the Chiefs ran out of fireworks which might be set off after on the stadium after they rating. “I guess that’s a good thing, one way or another,” mentioned Reid … Final yr’s expertise enjoying within the AFC championship sport is bound to assist the Chiefs on Sunday. “For the guys that were here, I think that they understand it’s different at every level that you go up in the playoffs,” mentioned Reid. “There’s a certain preparation that you need. They were happy about the result of (Sunday’s) game, but not to the point where they didn’t realize that there is another week coming up here against a real good football team. Nobody was in there doing backflips over the last game. They understand what they have ahead of them.”