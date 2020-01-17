NFL PICKS: Bilicki’s Conference Finals selections

The traces are from oddsharks.com and the house group is in CAPs.

SAN FRANCISCO -7.5 over Inexperienced Bay

The 49ers are already speaking about how this matchup gained’t be a blowout like when these two groups met in November, however we’re not so certain. San Francisco has appeared like the very best all-around group within the NFC for many of the season and is just getting more healthy. The return of Kwon Alexander ought to go a protracted approach to serving to shut down Aaron Jones and the Packers run sport. Aaron Rodgers can actually make throws, however can his receivers get open towards the Niners’ secondary? Inexperienced Bay doesn’t ever appear to pt collectively way more than a good half of soccer and that gained’t add as much as an in depth sport right here. The Niners gained’t win by nearly 30 factors, however we will actually see this one being greater than a one-score sport.

Tennessee 7.5 over KANSAS CITY

After watching Kansas Metropolis’s spectacular comeback from down 24 to beat the Texans by 20, it’s important to be impressed. However right here’s the factor: The Titans are a a lot totally different group than their division rivals. Tennessee has the unstoppable Derrick Henry to pound the ball with and a significantly better defensive backfield. Kansas Metropolis can actually explode on offence and Frank Clark’s return provides them an anchor on the line of defense. However it might be dangerous to assume that the Chiefs can blow out probably the greatest groups going since Ryan Tannehill took over at QB. He hasn’t needed to do a lot, however with A.J. Brown but to be unleashed, it’s not like Tennessee’s passing sport can’t put up just a few factors when wanted.

Final week: Three-1

This playoffs: 6-2