NFL PICKS: Bilicki’s Week 17 selections

The traces are from oddsshark.com and the house staff is in CAPs.

Tennessee -Three.5 over HOUSTON

With a well-rested and hopefully 100% Derrick Henry, the Titans ought to journey their massive again into the playoffs.

Cleveland -2.5 over CINCINNATI

Even the Browns can’t blow this one. In a misplaced season filled with disappointment, they need to be capable to finish on a excessive word.

Chicago 1 over MINNESOTA

With the Vikings seeking to relaxation gamers, this ought to be Mitchell Trubisky’s time to shine. And, to be trustworthy, he hasn’t been horrible down the stretch.

Indianapolis -Four over JACKSONVILLE

Doug Marrone is a secure guess to be a part of the Black Monday casualties. He’ll lose his finale, too.

TAMPA BAY -1 over Atlanta

In a recreation with nothing on the road, why guess on the wonderful Jameis Winston to satisfy his future and break some passing information?

Washington 11 over DALLAS

The Cowboys have an unimaginable degree of expertise, however the drive simply isn’t there. The gamers appear like they’ve given up on Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott’s shoulder is clearly a priority.

New Orleans -13 over CAROLINA

Christian McCaffery will get his yards to succeed in the 1,000-1,000 membership, however that would be the lone optimistic for the Panthers on this one.

NEW YORK GIANTS Four.5 over Philadelphia

The Eagles will win this one, nevertheless it gained’t be a blowout by any means. Philly makes the playoffs nevertheless it’s not fairly.

Pittsburgh -2 over BALTIMORE

It’s laborious to belief the Ravens backups when you recognize that it’s RG3 operating the present. In his aid efforts this season, he has regarded pretty poor.

New York Jets 1.5 over BUFFALO

The Payments are locked in to the fifth seed and ought to be resting their prime gamers. The Jets might be feisty at instances, primarily when there’s little on the road – identical to proper right here.

Miami 15.5 over NEW ENGLAND

Contemplating how dangerous the Patriots’ offence might be at instances, it’s laborious to assume they’ll cowl by greater than two TDs. New England doesn’t need to win massive both, it simply has to win/

Inexperienced Bay -12.5 over DETROIT

This can seemingly be David Blough’s final profession begin and it gained’t be fairly. Extra all intents and functions, the Lions’ season ended when Matt Stafford broke his again.

L.A. Chargers Eight.5 over KANSAS CITY

Is that this Philip Rivers’ Chargers send-off? L.A. ought to begin an inheritor this low season however Rivers ought to put up some numbers in Okay.C.

L.A. RAMS (nl) over Arizona

Whether or not it’s Kyler Murray or Brett Hundley, the sport remains to be meaningless for each side.

San Francisco -Three over SEATTLE

The operating again state of affairs in Seattle is dire. And the Seahawk aren’t as nice at dwelling as they’ve bene previously.

DENVER -Three.5 over Oakland

The Raiders want some assist to get into the playoffs, however they gained’t get it. It has been laborious sufficient for them to even simply get wins down the stretch.

Final week: 7-Eight-1

This season: 123-105-7