NFL player Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jail

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail on Thursday night time following accusations that he and his coach attacked one other man.

Brown arrived at Broward County Jail round 10 p.m., as first reported by TMZ. The vast receiver, clad in turquoise pants and an identical blazer buttoned over a inexperienced jacket, initially walked out of the jail a couple of minutes after arriving, however then returned after conferring along with his lawyer, WFOR-TV reported.

In a Wednesday information launch, Hollywood police mentioned Brown’s arrest warrant included costs of housebreaking with battery, housebreaking of an unoccupied conveyance and felony mischief. Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance name the place the alleged sufferer mentioned Brown and his coach, Glenn Holt, hit him close to Brown’s Hollywood dwelling.

Holt was arrested and charged with one depend of housebreaking with battery, however officers couldn’t make contact with Brown on the time.

Brown didn’t reply to WFOR-TV’s request for on-camera remark, however his lawyer, Eric Schwartzreich, indicated that Brown would spend the night time in jail.

“He’s innocent of these charges. Hopefully we’ll get bond tomorrow and he’ll be acquitted of all charges,” Schwartzreich mentioned.

Brown, who’s a free agent, performed 9 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders final yr however launched earlier than ever enjoying an everyday season sport following a number of off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who launched Brown in September after a second girl in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.