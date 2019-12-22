NFL player C.J. Beathard’s brother, 22, fatally stabbed outside Nashville bar

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

The brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard was fatally stabbed, together with one other man, throughout an early morning combat exterior a Nashville bar, authorities say.

A manhunt is now underway in Tennessee for the assailant.

Clayton Beathard, 22, was stabbed together with Paul Trapeni III, 21, on Saturday exterior The Dogwood Bar following an alleged argument over a lady.

The stabbings ‘seem to have resulted from an argument over a lady that started inside Dogwood Bar after which turned bodily when the events went exterior,’ police say.

Metro police have been referred to as to the bar on Division Avenue simply earlier than 3am. Within the altercation a complete of three males have been stabbed.

Police say a number of folks have been concerned within the out of doors combat.

Clayton and Paul Trapeni have been stabbed of their sides and each taken to Vanderbilt Medical Middle the place they have been pronounced useless, police mentioned in an announcement.

The third sufferer, 21, suffered accidents to his eye and arm and remains to be within the hospital, in keeping with Information Channel 5.

Cops at the moment are on the lookout for three males and a lady pictured in surveillance footage taken from the bar.

Cops have been referred to as to the Dogwood bar on Division Avenue in Nashville simply earlier than 3am Saturday

Clayton performed soccer at Lengthy Island College in New York Metropolis.

C.J. Beathard, 26, the backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers instantly left the group and returned to the Nashville space to assist his household on Saturday following information of the stabbing. He missed the Saturday evening recreation in opposition to the Los Angeles Rams.

He has performed 13 video games in his three-year NFL profession.

‘The 49ers household was shocked and deeply saddened to study of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard’s youthful brother, Clayton,’ the group mentioned in an announcement.

‘We prolong our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and all the Beathard household as they deal with the unthinkable lack of a beloved one. C.J. has traveled house to affix his household understanding he has the assist of our total group as they grieve the passing of Clayton.’

‘Immediately was completely horrible, for me all the day. It sucked throughout. Total it was simply form of a brutal day. We received that one for C.J. and I am so pleased we have been capable of do it,’ teammate George Kittle, who additionally performed with Beathard in school at Iowa, mentioned after the 34-31 win in opposition to the Rams.

C.J. and Clayton Beathard are the grandsons of Corridor of Fame soccer govt Bobby Beathard. They’re additionally the sons of nation music author Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard. Their brother Tucker Beathard is a rustic music singer.

The Beathard launched an announcement on Saturday to the Tennessean in mild of Clayton’s loss of life.

‘It’s occasions like this I want had Instagram and social media as a result of the love and prayers have been so overwhelming. We can not presumably thanks on the charge they arrive in texts and cellphone calls,’ the assertion mentioned.

‘Clay was an incredible, large and soft-hearted human being with an simple love for the Lord. He had his household’s, buddies’ and teammates’ backs even to a fault. I want he would have been extra inclined to take the excessive highway however he hated “wrong.”

‘Sure, he was cussed typically however principally as a result of his beliefs have been sturdy. He lived a full life apart from the prospect at being the unimaginable father I knew he would have been. He beloved children, underdogs and the much less lucky. His little sister was his world and his love and pleasure for his older brothers was off the charts. He might be missed. That’s an understatement. No one’s mild shined like his when he smiled.’

If you recognize the identities of any of those folks, name Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.