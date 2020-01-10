NFL Playoff Notes: Home-field advantage ‘definitely exists’ for 49ers coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Actually, how necessary is home-field benefit presently of 12 months?

Does it even exist? Or is it a unicorn?

Through the NFL’s common season, highway groups had been 123-132-1, which isn’t as lopsided as you might need guessed. However they’re Eight-6 in within the final 14 playoff video games (excluding the Tremendous Bowl, which was performed on impartial website).

Street groups additionally gained three of the 4 video games on Wild Card Weekend.

“It definitely exists,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned Thursday, earlier than including “it’s just random” of the current development. “It’s global warming.”

That line cracked up all people within the room besides the lone member of the Canadian media, who was like Joey Tribbiani — smiling and nodding though he didn’t fairly get the joke.

The Vikings had been Four-Four away from house this season earlier than successful their greatest highway sport final Sunday in New Orleans.

The 49ers had been higher as guests (7-1) than they had been within the pleasant confines of Levi Stadium, the place they had been 6-2.

San Francisco was Zero-Eight on the highway final 12 months.

“I don’t think our record at home was that great either,” mentioned Shanahan, referring to a Four-Four mark. “I just thought we needed to become a better team. If you become a better team, you usually get better in every area.”

And whenever you’re no good at house or on the highway, to paraphrase former Vancouver Canucks coach Harry Neale, the trick is discovering some place else to play.

WHO YA CALLIN’ A ‘DOPE’?

With the sooner than anticipated playoff exits of Tom Brady, 42, and Drew Brees, 40, the common age of the eight beginning quarterbacks this weekend is 28 years and 217 days — the youngest common age of beginning QBs within the divisional spherical for the reason that 2010 season, when it was 28 years and 197 days.

The marquee matchup of the brand new breed would be the Chiefs-Texans sport in Kansas Metropolis, the place 24 12 months olds Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson go head-to-head in a showdown between the 10th and 12th choose of the 2017 draft.

The 2 are tight, going means again.

“It’s cool to see a friend of mine and a guy that’s playing the same position as me have so much success,” mentioned Watson. “It’s going to be dope.

“We performed earlier this 12 months, it was a superb sport, went forwards and backwards. It’s simply two good groups going head-to-head and we’re simply making an attempt to be one of the best we will for our workforce and assist our workforce win.”

From the numbers produced by the QBs in that Week 6, you would possibly assume the shedding workforce gained.

Mahomes accomplished 19-of 35-for 273 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, whereas Watson was good on 30-of-42 for 280 yards, including one TD toss and a pair of picks. The visiting Texans prevailed, 31-24.

“If you’ve watched Deshaun since college, even since high school, they’re never out of a game,” mentioned Mahomes. “He’s someone who can make big plays happen no matter what the scenario is, and he’s going to fight until the end. And you know that going into the game.”

The 9 half factors the Chiefs are favoured by on Sunday looks as if an excessive amount of.

QUICK HITS

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was extraordinarily uncooperative when requested concerning the harm suffered by extensive receiver Adam Thielen at Wednesday’s apply. Pressed for particulars, Zimmer mainly grunted, provided just a few “I don’t knows” and said such incidents and accidents usually are not one thing the workforce talks about. He ought to have talked about that to Vikings gamers who advised Tom Pelissero of the NFL Community that Thielen had a “gash” on his ankle, and to Thielen himself, who advised Good Morning Soccer that he received “tangled up” with a defender throughout a drill. Whereas Thielen didn’t apply on Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s sport, he added he’d do no matter it took to be within the lineup … Vikes receiver Stefon Diggs returned to apply after lacking two days with what he known as the flu … As anticipated, Shanahan confirmed that 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander can be activated from the injured checklist Friday. He’s been out since Week 9 with a torn pectoral. In seven video games this season, Alexander had 22 solo tackles whereas aiding on 12 others, in addition to one interception … Shanahan listed linebacker Dee Ford (hamstring) and security Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) as questionable. Each are anticipated to play, boosting significantly a 49ers defence that ended the season ranked second.

LAST WORD

Whereas it’s Shanahan’s first journey to the playoffs in his present capability, he remembers what today are like from when his dad, Mike, was the pinnacle coach of the Broncos from 1995-2008 (when he gained two Tremendous Bowls) and the Redskins from 2010-2013 (when he made only one post-season look).

“I think the biggest difference is understanding is understanding your family and the people who care about you and stuff,” mentioned Shanahan. “Now they’re actually into it. Now, prefer it’s their life. I respect that. That’s how I grew up, realizing my dad was within the playoffs. That was every little thing to me. I do know that’s how it’s for all our gamers, and their important others, their households. The stuff you attempt to inform them, ‘Guys, it’s completely different for all of them, nevertheless it’s the identical for us. Don’t let different individuals’s notion or how they’re feeling have an effect on you.’

“That’s actuality. It’s additionally human nature, however when you don’t tackle that stuff and also you take note of how everybody else is anxious, how everyone seems to be making an attempt to return, everyone seems to be nervous about tickets, rapidly you’re fear about stuff that doesn’t matter. That’s the way you don’t carry out to your capacity.”

Requested if his father ever needed to inform him to “chill” when he was within the playoffs, Shanahan replied: “Yeah a little bit. He had patience with me. Eventually he would put me in my place and I’d have to leave him alone. It was between my mom and I the rest of the week.”

As soon as once more, laughter crammed the room, coming from everybody besides Tribbiani.

[email protected]