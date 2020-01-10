NFL PLAYOFF PICKS: Bilicki’s divisional round selections

The traces are from oddsshark.com and the house groups in CAPs.

SAN FRANCISCO -7 over Minnesota

You need to be impressed by the Vikings going into New Orleans and strolling out with an OT win — even when it was a bit controversial and the Saints have a little bit of a current historical past of choking within the playoffs. However, heading throughout the nation to face one of the best crew within the NFC is a a lot greater mountain for the Vikes to climb. The 49ers have had the additional week to get well being and can even see key linebacker Kwon Alexander return. San Fran’s defence ought to shutdown Dalvin Prepare dinner and put stress on Kirk Cousins all day. With a multi-faceted operating assault, we must always see the hosts grind down Minnesota for a strong win.

Tennessee 10 over BALTIMORE

The Ravens are an important crew and, better of all, they’re balanced. Each Baltimore’s offence and defence have been great and hard this season with possible MVP Lamar Jackson main the way in which. So why take the Titans? As a result of the factors are a bit too attractive with Derrick Henry on the opposite facet of the ball. Henry and the Titans confirmed they’ll transfer the ball towards an elite-level defence final week and will likely be onerous to decelerate right here, too. Straight up, we’d take the Ravens however we predict there’s no ruling out a backdoor cowl on this one.

Houston 10 over KANSAS CITY

Andy Reid’s report coming off a bye is well-documented, however so are his playoff foibles. The Chiefs are the superior crew on this one, little question, however don’t neglect that the Texans gained right here earlier this season. Whereas the Texans have some issues for positive, we’ve little question that Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins will have the ability to put up extra factors this week than final, after they confronted one of many league’s finest defences. A win may not be within the offing for the guests, however a canopy is there available.

GREEN BAY -Four over Seattle

The general public is everywhere in the Seahawks — and for good cause. They’ve a stellar report on the street this season and there’s not a whole lot of confidence behind the Packers. However this can be a Inexperienced Bay crew that’s on the second-longest lively profitable streak within the league and has had an additional week to organize at residence. Seattle, alternatively, didn’t impress an excessive amount of final week in Philly regardless of dealing with backup QB Josh McCown for many of the sport and likewise a ton of damage issues. Whereas the Marshawn Lynch story is a pleasant one, he’s nothing greater than a glorified goal-line again at this level.

Final week: Three-1

This season: 129-114-7