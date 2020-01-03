NFL PLAYOFF PICKS: Bilicki’s wild-card selections

The chances are from oddsshark.com and the house groups in CAPs.

Buffalo 2.5 over HOUSTON

That is most likely the hardest sport of the week to select. The Texans by no means fairly stay as much as their billing regardless of among the expertise they’ve whereas the Payments haven’t overwhelmed any actual good groups in any respect this season. Buffalo has the defence to face as much as DeShaun Watson and Co., with stud CB Tre’davious White seemingly set to shadow DeAndre Hopkins. J.J. Watt’s return from the IR will present a lift that’s seemingly extra inspirational than materials. We see the Payments sneaking by way of on the power of far superior teaching.

Tennessee 5 over NEW ENGLAND

Under no circumstances would we ever bury the Patriots in a playoff sport, however this line appears a pair factors too excessive. The Titans are a crew that appears set as much as give New England all varieties of issues. Derrick Henry is as powerful a again there may be to sort out, A.J. Brown has given them a game-breaking WR and Ryan Tannehill has steadied the ship. The defence can also be able to stopping a Patriots assault that has been missing many of the season. After all, Invoice Belichick most likely has one thing up his sleeve, nevertheless it’ll be a troublesome cowl until we see a pick-six or two.

Minnesota 7.5 over NEW ORLEANS

It’s powerful to offer this many factors when these groups are so aware of one another and coaches have a historical past. With no actual shutdown nook, the Vikings defence may very well be exploited by Michael Thomas, however Minnesota has the horses to run with them on the offensive aspect. Kirk Cousins’ historical past of failure in large video games is well-documented, however the return of Dalvin Cook dinner after two weeks off will lighten the load on the QB’s shoulders.

Seattle -2 over PHILADELPHIA

Each groups are coping with a bunch of accidents, however then Eagles have been hit a bit more durable. The Seahawks have been a unbelievable street crew this season, racking up a 7-1 file away from Qwest Area. Whereas Philly has completed a fantastic job merely profitable video games down the stretch to make the playoffs, however we are able to’t say any of their opponents have been of Seattle’s customary.

Final week: 6-9

This season: 129-114-7