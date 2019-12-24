News

NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 17

December 25, 2019
The race for the NFL playoffs is coming into its last lap. Right here’s a take a look at how issues may shake out:

AFC

No. 1 seed: Baltimore Ravens clinched


First-round bye and homefield benefit all through the AFC playoffs

No. 2 seed: New England or Kansas Metropolis


First-round bye

New England clinches if …

  • Patriots win or tie OR
  • Chiefs lose or tie

Kansas Metropolis clinches if …

  • Chiefs win AND Patriots lose

No. three seed: New England, Kansas Metropolis or Houston

New England clinches if …

  • Chiefs win and Patriots lose

Kansas Metropolis clinches if …

  • Patriots win and Chiefs win or tie OR
  • Chiefs lose and Texans lose or tie

Houston clinches if …

  • Chiefs lose and Texans win

No. four seed: Kansas Metropolis or Houston

Kansas Metropolis clinches if …

  • Chiefs lose and Texans win

Houston clinches if …

  • Texans lose or tie OR
  • Chiefs win or tie

No. 5 seed: Buffalo Payments clinched

No. 6 seed: Oakland, Pittsburgh or Tennessee

Oakland clinches if …

  • Raiders win
  • Steelers lose
  • Titans lose
  • Colts win
  • One in all these groups — Bears, Lion, Chargers or Patriots — win or tie, to ensure that Raiders to beat Steelers within the tiebreaker.

Pittsburgh clinches if …

  • Steelers win and Titans lose or tie OR
  • Steelers tie and Titans lose OR
  • Titans lose, Colts win and Raiders lose or tie OR
  • Titans lose, Colts win and Steelers tie Raiders in tiebreak (Vikings, Packers, Chiefs and Dolphins should win)

Tennessee clinches if …

  • Titans win OR
  • Titans tie and Steelers lose or tie OR
  • Steelers lose and Colts lose or tie

NFC

No. 1 seed: Inexperienced Bay, New Orleans, San Francisco or Seattle


First-round bye and homefield benefit all through the NFC playoffs

Inexperienced Bay clinches if …

  • Packers win and 49ers lose or tie OR
  • Packers tie and 49ers lose and Saints lose or tie

New Orleans clinches if …

  • Saints win and Packers lose or tie and 49ers lose or tie OR
  • Saints tie and Packers lose and 49ers lose

San Francisco clinches if …

  • 49ers win OR
  • 49ers tie and Packers lose or tie and Saints lose or tie

Seattle clinches if …

  • Seahawks win and Packers lose and Saints lose

No. 2 seed: Inexperienced Bay, New Orleans, San Francisco or Seattle


First-round bye

Inexperienced Bay clinches if …

  • Seahawks win and Packers lose and Saints lose OR
  • 49ers win and Packers win OR
  • 49ers win and Packers tie and Saints lose or tie OR
  • 49ers win and Packers lose and Saints lose OR
  • Saints win and Packers tie and 49ers lose

New Orleans clinches if …

  • 49ers win and Saints win and Packers tie or lose OR
  • 49ers win and Saints tie and Packers lose OR
  • Packers win and Saints win and 49ers lose or tie OR
  • Packers win and Saints tie and 49ers lose

San Francisco clinches if …

  • Packers win and 49ers tie and Saints lose or tie OR
  • Saints win and 49ers tie and Packers lose or tie

Seattle clinches if …

  • Seahawks win and Saints win or tie and Packers lose

No. three seed: Inexperienced Bay, New Orleans, San Francisco or Seattle

Inexperienced Bay clinches if …

  • Seahawks win and Saints win or tie and Packers lose OR
  • 49ers win and Saints win and Packers lose or tie OR
  • 49ers win and Saints tie and Packers lose OR
  • Saints win and 49ers tie and Packers lose or tie

New Orleans clinches if …

  • Saints lose OR
  • Packers win and 49ers win OR
  • Saints tie and Packers tie or win and 49ers tie or win

San Francisco clinches if …

  • Packers win and Saints win and 49ers tie

Seattle clinches if …

  • Seahawks win and Saints win or tie and Packers win or tie

No. four seed: Dallas or Philadelphia

Dallas clinches if …

  • Cowboys win and Eagles lose

Philadelphia clinches if …

  • Eagles win or tie OR
  • Cowboys lose or tie

No. 5 seed: San Francisco or Seattle

San Francisco clinches if …

  • Seahawks win

Seattle clinches if …

  • 49ers win or tie

No. 6 seed: Minnesota Vikings have clinched.

