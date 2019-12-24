NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 17

The race for the NFL playoffs is coming into its last lap. Right here’s a take a look at how issues may shake out:

AFC

No. 1 seed: Baltimore Ravens clinched



First-round bye and homefield benefit all through the AFC playoffs

No. 2 seed: New England or Kansas Metropolis



First-round bye

New England clinches if …

Patriots win or tie OR

Chiefs lose or tie

Kansas Metropolis clinches if …

Chiefs win AND Patriots lose

No. three seed: New England, Kansas Metropolis or Houston

New England clinches if …

Chiefs win and Patriots lose

Kansas Metropolis clinches if …

Patriots win and Chiefs win or tie OR

Chiefs lose and Texans lose or tie

Houston clinches if …

Chiefs lose and Texans win

No. four seed: Kansas Metropolis or Houston

Kansas Metropolis clinches if …

Chiefs lose and Texans win

Houston clinches if …

Texans lose or tie OR

Chiefs win or tie

No. 5 seed: Buffalo Payments clinched

No. 6 seed: Oakland, Pittsburgh or Tennessee

Oakland clinches if …

Raiders win

Steelers lose

Titans lose

Colts win

One in all these groups — Bears, Lion, Chargers or Patriots — win or tie, to ensure that Raiders to beat Steelers within the tiebreaker.

Pittsburgh clinches if …

Steelers win and Titans lose or tie OR

Steelers tie and Titans lose OR

Titans lose, Colts win and Raiders lose or tie OR

Titans lose, Colts win and Steelers tie Raiders in tiebreak (Vikings, Packers, Chiefs and Dolphins should win)

Tennessee clinches if …

Titans win OR

Titans tie and Steelers lose or tie OR

Steelers lose and Colts lose or tie

NFC

No. 1 seed: Inexperienced Bay, New Orleans, San Francisco or Seattle



First-round bye and homefield benefit all through the NFC playoffs

Inexperienced Bay clinches if …

Packers win and 49ers lose or tie OR

Packers tie and 49ers lose and Saints lose or tie

New Orleans clinches if …

Saints win and Packers lose or tie and 49ers lose or tie OR

Saints tie and Packers lose and 49ers lose

San Francisco clinches if …

49ers win OR

49ers tie and Packers lose or tie and Saints lose or tie

Seattle clinches if …

Seahawks win and Packers lose and Saints lose

No. 2 seed: Inexperienced Bay, New Orleans, San Francisco or Seattle



First-round bye

Inexperienced Bay clinches if …

Seahawks win and Packers lose and Saints lose OR

49ers win and Packers win OR

49ers win and Packers tie and Saints lose or tie OR

49ers win and Packers lose and Saints lose OR

Saints win and Packers tie and 49ers lose

New Orleans clinches if …

49ers win and Saints win and Packers tie or lose OR

49ers win and Saints tie and Packers lose OR

Packers win and Saints win and 49ers lose or tie OR

Packers win and Saints tie and 49ers lose

San Francisco clinches if …

Packers win and 49ers tie and Saints lose or tie OR

Saints win and 49ers tie and Packers lose or tie

Seattle clinches if …

Seahawks win and Saints win or tie and Packers lose

No. three seed: Inexperienced Bay, New Orleans, San Francisco or Seattle

Inexperienced Bay clinches if …

Seahawks win and Saints win or tie and Packers lose OR

49ers win and Saints win and Packers lose or tie OR

49ers win and Saints tie and Packers lose OR

Saints win and 49ers tie and Packers lose or tie

New Orleans clinches if …

Saints lose OR

Packers win and 49ers win OR

Saints tie and Packers tie or win and 49ers tie or win

San Francisco clinches if …

Packers win and Saints win and 49ers tie

Seattle clinches if …

Seahawks win and Saints win or tie and Packers win or tie

No. four seed: Dallas or Philadelphia

Dallas clinches if …

Cowboys win and Eagles lose

Philadelphia clinches if …

Eagles win or tie OR

Cowboys lose or tie

No. 5 seed: San Francisco or Seattle

San Francisco clinches if …

Seahawks win

Seattle clinches if …

49ers win or tie

No. 6 seed: Minnesota Vikings have clinched.