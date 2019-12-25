News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ravens will be rested entering playoffs

December 25, 2019
1. Baltimore (13-2): Sensible transfer by coach John Harbaugh to relaxation a few of his top-tier gamers on Sunday; they’ll go three weeks between video games. Subsequent: vs. Pittsburgh.

2. San Francisco (12-Three): A win over the Seahawks would clinch NFC’s No. 1 seed; if not, the 49ers might be No. 5. Subsequent: at Seattle.

Three. Inexperienced Bay (12-Three): Za’Darius Smith’s line Monday night time towards Minnesota — Three 1/ 2 sacks, and 7 tackles. Subsequent: at Detroit.

Four. New Orleans (12-Three): After recognizing Tennessee first 14 factors, the Saints outscored Titans 38-14. Subsequent: at Carolina.

5. Seattle (11-Four): Operating again Marshawn Lynch has been re-signed to avoid wasting the day. Subsequent: vs. San Francisco.

6. Kansas Metropolis (11-Four): The Chiefs proceed to play nice protection — they’ve allowed 17, 9, 16, three and three factors throughout five-game successful streak. Subsequent: vs. L.A. Chargers.

7. New England (12-Three): If the Patriots can shield Tom Brady like they did in Week 16, their offense can truly be purposeful. Subsequent: vs. Miami.

Eight. Buffalo (10-5): The Payments are locked into the AFC’s No. 5 spot, which suggests (most definitely) a first-round journey to Houston.  Subsequent: vs. N.Y. Jets.

9. Minnesota (10-5): The Vikings’ seven first downs in loss to Inexperienced Bay was their fewest since 1971. Subsequent: vs. Chicago.

10. Houston (10-5): The Texans stored Tampa Bay within the recreation for means too lengthy regardless of 4 first-half takeaways. However they’re the AFC South champs. Subsequent: vs. Tennessee.

11. Philadelphia (Eight-7): Win on the Giants and the Eagles declare the NFC East and residential recreation towards possible San Francisco or Seattle. Subsequent: at N.Y. Giants.

12. Tennessee (Eight-7): Extremely, the Titans are within the driver’s seat for the playoffs regardless of consecutive losses. They will clinch AFC’s ultimate seed with win over Texans or losses by Pittsburgh/Indianapolis. Subsequent: at Houston.

13. Pittsburgh (Eight-7): Dreadful loss to the Jets means the Steelers must beat Ravens and have Houston beat Titans to sneak into the playoffs. Subsequent: at Baltimore.

14. L.A. Rams (Eight-7): Again to the drafting board for Rams coach Sean McVay. Would possibly that embrace a brand new defensive coordinator? Subsequent: vs. Arizona.

15. Dallas (7-Eight): In a got-to-have-it recreation, the Cowboys failed to attain a landing in loss at Philadelphia. Subsequent: vs. Washington.

16. Indianapolis (7-Eight): Nyheim Hines turned the primary participant in 17 years to have two punt return touchdowns in the identical recreation (84 and 71 yards). Subsequent: at Jacksonville.

17. Tampa Bay (7-Eight): Jameis Winston has 31 touchdowns and 28 interceptions so there stays hope for him being the primary 30-30 QB. Subsequent: vs. Atlanta.

18. Oakland (7-Eight): The Raiders have some extent differential of minus-105 and are Zero-6 towards 2019 playoff groups. Subsequent: at Broncos.

19. Chicago (7-Eight): A Three-1 begin dissolved because of shedding streaks of 4 (October) and two (December) video games. Subsequent: at Minnesota.

20. Broncos (6-9): A win over the Raiders and the Broncos will end tied for second in AFC West. Go determine. Subsequent: vs. Oakland.

21. Atlanta (6-9): Would possibly proprietor Arthur Clean retain coach Dan Quinn? The Falcons are 5-2 of their final seven video games. Subsequent: at Tampa Bay.

22. N.Y. Jets (6-9): The Jets are 5-2 since beginning the season 1-7. Subsequent: at Buffalo.

23. Arizona (5-9-1): One of many extra beautiful wins of the season by any workforce — going to Seattle for a commanding 27-13 efficiency. Subsequent: at L.A. Rams.

24. Cleveland (6-9): The Browns have 12 consecutive shedding seasons. Subsequent: at Cincinnati.

25. L.A. Chargers (5-10): The Chargers went 2-5 this yr at their short-term dwelling in Carson, Calif. Subsequent: at Kansas Metropolis.

26. Carolina (5-10): Christian McCaffrey is the primary working again in league historical past with two 100-catch seasons. Subsequent: vs. New Orleans.

27. Jacksonville (5-10): Every of the Jaguars’ final six losses have been by double-digits. Subsequent: vs. Indianapolis.

28. New York Giants (Four-11): Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has three video games with a minimum of 4 landing passes and no interceptions. A cause for optimism. Subsequent: vs. Philadelphia.

29. Miami (Four-11): The Dolphins led Cincinnati by 23 factors with 11:12 remaining … and wanted additional time to win 38-35. Subsequent: at New England.

30. Washington (Three-12): Previous pal Case Keenum was 16 of 22 for 158 yards and one landing in aid of Dwayne Haskins (ankle) throughout loss to Giants. Subsequent: at Dallas.

31. Detroit (Three-11-1): Normal supervisor Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia will return in 2020. Why? Subsequent: vs. Inexperienced Bay.

32. Cincinnati (1-14): With the primary choose within the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals choose … nearly undoubtedly LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Subsequent: vs. Cleveland.

