January 23, 2020 | 11:55am

A Texas teen named Deandre Arnold was suspended from highschool and advised he couldn’t stroll at his commencement ceremony until he lower his dreadlocks, getting the eye of a Houston Texans star who shares his first identify — DeAndre Hopkins, who urged him to not lower his hair.

Arnold, 17, a senior, satirically, at Barbers Hill Excessive College in Mont Belvieu, was lately despatched to in-school suspension for refusing to chop his hair, Click on 2 Houston reported.

“They say that even [when] my hair is up, if it were to be down it would be not in compliance with the dress code,” Deandre advised the station. “However, I don’t take it down in the school.”

His mom, Sandy Arnold, advised the outlet that her son has had dreadlocks for years and has all the time adopted the gown code — “off the shoulders above the earlobes and out of the eyes.”

However then, she stated, the college modified its coverage after Christmas break and three months earlier than commencement.

Deandre stated his household is from Trinidad, the place dreadlocks are commonplace.

“I really like that part of Trinidadian culture,” he stated. “I really embrace that.”

The teenager obtained just a little further assist this week from Hopkins — who additionally has dreadlocks.

“Never cut your locks Deandre Arnold,” the NFL star tweeted to his almost 459,000 followers.

The tweet racked up 982 retweets and about four,200 likes by Thursday morning.

In an announcement supplied to the station, the Barbers Hill faculty district stated it has “a community-supported hair length policy and have had for decades.”

“Barbers Hill is a state leader with high expectations in all areas!” the assertion stated.

The district’s concern will not be about Arnold’s dreadlocks or race, district superintendent Greg Poole insisted at a college board assembly earlier this week, in keeping with KHOU.

“There is no dress code policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing of the hair,” Poole stated. “Our policy limits the length. It’s been that way for 30 years.”