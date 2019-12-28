NFL Sunday preview: Reports conflict on Marrone’s future with Jags

Sure he’s. No he isn’t.

Minutes after ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported early Saturday afternoon that the Jacksonville Jaguars have determined to fireside head coach Doug Marrone, a rep for crew proprietor Shad Khan flatly denied it.

Russini tweeted: “Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game vs. Colts, per sources. Jaguars will begin a search for a new head coach.”

Former #Panthers coach Ron Rivera has emerged as a high teaching candidate & has advised folks he expects a deal to come back collectively rapidly, sources say. It might even be 24 hours after Week 17 ends. The #Redskins have curiosity, tho different groups with out openings but are additionally circling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2019

Inside an hour Khan’s private spokesman Jim Woodcock tweeted that “reports” of Marrone’s dismissal “after Sunday’s game are 100% incorrect. Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week.”

NFL Community’s Tom Pelissero added that Marrone had dinner Thursday with Khan and Jaguars senior VP Tony Khan, and that “no decision has been made on his future, I’m told, and it sounds as if there’s a real chance he stays.”

Seldom does huge-deal NFL information battle so sharply. Presumably, all events are reporting precisely what they’ve been advised by insiders.

To that finish, maybe Marrone desires out — as he did in Buffalo prematurely 5 years in the past this week, following a equally hectic season of participant dealings. And, if that’s the case, possibly he’s serving to the departure course of alongside.

Assertion from Jim Woodcock, #Jaguars proprietor Shad Khan’s spokesman: “Stories that Doug Marrone will probably be dismissed after Sunday’s recreation are 100 % incorrect. Proprietor Shad Khan will meet together with his soccer employees, which incorporates teaching and personnel, midweek subsequent week.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2019

KITCHENS SUNK?

Michael Lombardi of TheAthletic.com tweeted Saturday that two sources have knowledgeable him they anticipate “more than just a head coaching change” inside the Cleveland Browns.

Presumably which means not simply Freddie Kitchens however GM John Dorsey, too.

RETREAD REBOOTS

There is likely to be plenty of curiosity in three NFL head coaches fired over the previous 13 months.

Mike McCarthy already has interviewed in Carolina.

Ex-Carolina head coach Ron Rivera “has emerged as a top coaching candidate,” per NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport, and “has told people he expects a deal to come together quickly” after the final common season video games conclude Sunday.

Ex-Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis “is a strong contender” for the Washington emptiness, per SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Alex Marvez, and “may have even already interviewed with (owner) Dan Snyder.”

EXTRA POINTS

The Texans and punter Bryan Anger agreed to a three-year extension, NFL Community reported … Washington downgraded CB Josh Norman to out (sickness) … Extra proof the Cardinals may sit rookie QB Kyler Murray (hamstring): they promoted QB Drew Anderson from the apply squad.

AND MORE

Inexperienced Bay prolonged G Lucas Patrick … The Giants signed TE Garrett Dickerson off the apply squad and positioned TE Scott Simonson on IR … Cincinnati prolonged C Trey Hopkins for 3 years … The Colts elevated LB Skai Moore from the apply squad.

FIVE BIG QUESTIONS

Can Marshawn Lynch be efficient? The Seahawks this week signed their former star working again, twice retired. Head coach Pete Carroll raved concerning the 33-year-old’s effectiveness in practices this week. Who would be the NFC’s high 2 seeds? Two of those 4 groups will get them: San Francisco, Inexperienced Bay, New Orleans or Seattle, what with the NFC East champ (Philadelphia or Dallas) locked in at No. Four and Minnesota locked in because the No. 6 wild card. Who would be the AFC’s high 2 seeds? We all know Baltimore already has locked up No. 1. It’s between solely New England and Kansas Metropolis for the opposite. Until the Chiefs win and Pats lose, it’ll be New England. Do the Cowboys have a shot? In all probability not. All of the Eagles should do to win the NFC East and get rid of Dallas is beat the Giants. And Philly has been profitable must-win video games all 12 months. Final recreation for Freddie Kitchens? Positive wanting that manner now. The second-and-done Browns head coach of the last decade.

THE BIG NUMBER

23

Variety of sacks Arizona go rusher Chandler Jones would have on the season, to set a brand new NFL file, ought to he rack up 4 towards Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

FUNKIEST FACTOID

Any week, any season, we in all probability might put a compelling factoid right here concerning the inexplicably snake-bitten Chargers franchise. As an example this week: 12 months over 12 months, the membership has bettered its total-offence rating from 11th to 10th and its total-defence rating from ninth to sixth, however its file has plummeted from 12-Four to 5-10.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“I feel like a kid, and I think it’s important to still look at it like that.”

— Tom Brady, Patriots QB, set to grow to be the primary QB as previous as 42 in NFL historical past to begin all of his crew’s recreation in a season.