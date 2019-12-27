NFL Week 17 picks from Randall the Handle

THE BEST BETS

Bears (7-Eight) at Vikings (10-5)

LINE: MINNESOTA BY 1

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer has not indicated if he’ll relaxation gamers for this meaningless recreation. After his group ‘rested’ final week in an necessary match versus the Packers, can’t see why the Vikings would put forth an effort on this one. Win or lose, Minnesota is locked in because the No. 6 seed within the NFC and its focus ought to be on subsequent week’s wild-card recreation someplace outdoors of their house city. Minny’s offence was in shambles with out having RB Dalvin Cook dinner to hold the rock. The proficient again might return from a shoulder damage this week however solely a idiot would permit him to play right here. Identical goes for banged-up WR Adam Thielen. Vikings even have dinged-up defensive guys that would use an additional week of restoration. The Bears will deal with this one as regular and may have all arms on deck of their try to complete at .500 for the season.

TAKING: BEARS 1

Steelers (Eight-7) at Ravens (13-2)

LINE: PITTSBURGH by 2

Pittsburgh is favoured right here solely as a result of the Ravens will relaxation key gamers after securing prime seed within the AFC all through the upcoming playoffs whereas the Steelers have to win for any hopes of creating the post-season. We’re not falling for it. Baltimore has gained 11 straight video games and may set some data with a robust efficiency right here. Robert Griffin III will information the host on this present day and whereas he’s a dropoff from Lamar Jackson, RG3 nonetheless lays over counterpart Devlin Hodges. Pittsburgh’s rookie play-caller is compelled into motion after Mason Rudolph (one other dud) was placed on IR. Hodges has been unable to provide any sort of offence for his group, additionally hindered by accidents to key ability place gamers. To make issues worse, beginning centre Maurkice Pouncey is sidelined after struggling a leg damage final week. Baltimore’s backups are adequate to maintain the group’s momentum going.

TAKING: RAVENS 2

Eagles (Eight-7) at Giants (Four-11)

LINE: PHILADELPHIA by 4½

Psst, Dallas followers. Don’t despair fairly but. If the Cowboys win and the Eagles lose, the ‘Boys will take the NFC East and go to the playoffs. And guess what? It could happen. We’re not discounting the Giants on this matchup. There may be not sufficient weight being given to Philadelphia’s cluster damage downside whereas an excessive amount of emphasis is being connected to its win-and-in requirement. The oddsmaker is enjoying into the latter and as such, worth is with the house aspect. The Eagles are void of top-line receivers. Even down the depth chart, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has been restricted this week. In lieu of all of the accidents, Carson Wentz depends on his tight ends, however now Zach Ertz has a damaged rib and will not go. In the meantime, these groups went to time beyond regulation simply three weeks in the past at The Linc with rusty Eli throwing. Giants are higher with Daniel Jones returning at quarterback (5 TD passes final week). This one stays shut.

TAKING: GIANTS 4½

THE REST OF THE GAMES

Titans (Eight-7) at Texans (10-5)

LINE: TENNESSEE by 3½

The Texans, at the moment the No. Four seed, might transfer into the No. Three seed place in the event that they win and the Chiefs lose a house recreation to the Chargers. Barring that, Houston would host the Payments in subsequent weekend’s wild-card matchup. To place forth a full effort in an try to maneuver up barely and host both the Steelers, Titans or Raiders looks as if a danger not well worth the reward. Houston can not put its stars in hurt’s means. The Titans should win to assert the ultimate AFC playoff spot. After lacking final week, the return of RB Derrick Henry will assist drastically. Henry is the important thing offensive cog to a group that had gained 4 of 5 earlier than dropping their proficient again in a loss in opposition to the Saints final week.

TAKING: TITANS –3½

Browns (6-9) at Bengals (1-14)

LINE: CLEVELAND by 2½

The state of Ohio can’t be too happy with both consultant after the Browns fell properly in need of expectations and the Bengals ended up with the worst report in professional soccer this season. Regardless of Cincy having only one victory this 12 months, nonetheless favor them when internet hosting this troubled visitor. On paper, the Browns are the higher membership however that’s negated by the interior turmoil and poor teaching that plagues them. Powerful handy out highway factors with a group that seems to be targeted on something besides what occurs on the sector. Browns gained earlier assembly however that was with out Andy Dalton main the Bengals and it was in Cleveland. Turnabout is truthful play.

TAKING: BENGALS 2½

Colts (7-Eight) at Jaguars (5-10)

LINE: INDIANAPOLIS by Four

Couple of AFC South also-rans will duke it out right here in a recreation that may draw much less consideration than a spam voicemail message. Some could also be swayed by Indy’s lopsided 38-6 win over the slumping Panthers final Sunday however that victory was aided by three punt returns, two for touchdowns and one establishing a 3rd. Colts had dropped 4 straight previous to that one and now they’re being requested to identify highway factors to a division foe with each groups missing motivation. Jacksonville’s offence has been a catastrophe this season, however Gardner Minshew is a gamer and when you think about that Indianapolis has gained simply one in every of earlier 9 video games vs. Jaguars by greater than 4 factors, the house aspect deserves the lean.

TAKING: JAGUARS Four

Falcons (6-9) at Bucs (7-Eight)

LINE: TAMPA BAY by 1

Falcons have heated up, simply on the improper time for them however at a superb time for us. There may be worth on this group that may compete with anybody, confirmed when successful at San Francisco and New Orleans this season. Whether or not the court docket of public opinion believes in Dan Quinn or not, his gamers do and so they have put collectively a three-game successful streak in an try to save lots of their coach’s job. Atlanta doesn’t get a pushover opponent right here however the high-flying Bucs had been lately grounded when dropping prime receivers to accidents. That may make it troublesome for the mistake-prone Jameis Winston to maintain tempo right here in opposition to Matt Ryan and his harmful offence. Bucs haven’t coated a house recreation this season.

TAKING: FALCONS 1

Redskins (Three-12) at Cowboys (7-Eight)

LINE: DALLAS by 11

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins was injured final week and can sit this one out. Let’s face it, the Redskins are higher with Case Keenum main them however the oddsmaker doesn’t appear to be sharing that very same sentiment after posting this prohibitive line. Effective, be that means. We’ll step in on the visiting ‘Skins as virtually no group ought to be such an underdog to the sub .500 Cowboys, not to mention this arch-rival. Certain, Dallas might be going full weapons as they nonetheless have an out of doors shot to take the NFC East however the ‘Boys have been unable to get untracked this 12 months and it’s unlikely they all of the sudden pull all of it collectively for this event. Additionally, have Dallas gamers given up on coach?

TAKING: REDSKINS 11

Jets (6-9) at Payments (10-5)

LINE: BUFFALO by 1½

Payments snuck by the Jets 17-16 to open this season. It’s been largely downhill from there for this New York squad whereas Buffalo went on to win 10 video games and qualify for post-season play. Nonetheless, can’t see the Payments getting revved up for this one as they have to put together for a highway journey to both Houston or Kansas Metropolis subsequent week, with this contest not affecting who that opponent is likely to be. There’s a superb probability that coach Sean McDermott offers a number of key guys many of the afternoon off. We should always see Matt Barkley taking up Sam Darnold. If that’s the case, nothing improper with having the underdog Jets going through a Buffalo offence that ranks 23rd in scoring and 27th in passing when going full steam.

TAKING: JETS 1½

Dolphins (Four-11) at Patriots (12-Three)

LINE: NEW ENGLAND by 15½

With the inducement of a first-round bye plus assuring a few house dates the place they’ve excelled, a kill spot right here for the Patriots will be anticipated. Miami has made marginal enhancements since a humiliating 43-Zero pasting when internet hosting New England again in September however not sufficient to slim the hole, particularly on this subject. Miami nonetheless ranks lifeless final in a number of defensive classes along with 32nd offensively when operating the ball and it’ll face a defence that has one of the best total numbers within the league. Fish have had a aggressive December however after going through the Jets, Giants and Bengals in earlier three, this step up at school shouldn’t be one thing that this younger and inexperienced group might be prepared for.

TAKING: PATRIOTS –15½

Saints (12-Three) at Panthers (5-10)

LINE: NEW ORLEANS by 13

We’re not within the behavior of recognizing prohibitive highway factors, in a divisional recreation no much less however outsmarting this one appears futile. The Panthers are merely that unhealthy proper now. Carolina is sticking with third-string rookie QB Will Grier, making simply his second profession begin. He’ll achieve this in opposition to a motivated opponent as New Orleans can enhance its present seeding with a win right here and a few viable outcomes from others after this recreation is performed. The Panthers have misplaced seven straight. Firing Ron Rivera hasn’t helped, probably making issues worse since his departure. Carolina’s worn out defence has given up 108 factors in its previous three video games. Drew Brees and mates ought to rating at will. Saints have coated previous six highway video games.

TAKING: SAINTS –13

Packers (12-Three) at Lions (Three-11-1)

LINE: GREEN BAY by 12½

This one mirrors the Saints-Panthers recreation. Large divisional highway favorite enjoying with goal in opposition to a weak group within the midst of an extended dropping streak. Nonetheless, we’re not going to deal with it the identical means. Inexperienced Bay is touring on a brief week after an enormous emotional win at Minnesota on Monday. Whereas the Pack might be up for this recreation, the Lions often have their claws out for this foe. Inexperienced Bay was fortunate to flee with a 23-22 house win in earlier encounter this 12 months. That made 5 consecutive covers for Detroit on this sequence. That recreation had Inexperienced Bay favoured by 3½. Now it’s a huge double-digit highway fave. The posh tax required for backing the favored selection right here is just too wealthy for our blood regardless of the situations.

TAKING: LIONS 12½

Chargers (5-10) at Chiefs (11-Four)

LINE: KANSAS CITY by 6

The Chiefs are at the moment the No. Three seed within the AFC. The one means they transfer as much as No. 2 and earn a bye is that if the Patriots lose their house recreation to the Dolphins. Andy Reid isn’t anticipating that to occur. Nonetheless, if the Chiefs lose and the Texans win, then Houston strikes into the #Three spot whereas KC could be No. Four. Will KC relaxation guys or is the No. Three seed necessary sufficient to them? We’re considering the latter. Kansas Metropolis is enjoying excellent soccer proper now with each its offence and defence working at a excessive stage. Chiefs have gained 5 in a row, they’re in good well being and wish to preserve present momentum going. Bolts have spit the bit and may have a tricky time right here.

TAKING: CHIEFS –8½

49ers (12-Four) at Seahawks (11-Four)

LINE: SAN FRANCISCO by Three

Rather a lot is driving on this recreation. The short abstract is that if the 49ers win, they’re the highest seed within the NFC. In the event that they lose, they’ll journey as a wild-card group. For Seattle, a win possible earns them a No. Three seed as they will solely transfer greater if both Inexperienced Bay or New Orleans are unlikely losers. All of that apart, the Seahawks are severely hurting. A number of key offensive and defensive gamers are out. They’re alarmingly skinny at RB which necessitated bringing Marshawn Lynch out of retirement to probably play right here. A rookie fourth-string again named Travis Homer is listed atop the depth chart. The truth that San Fran is favoured right here sort of tells you all that you must know.

TAKING: 49ERS –Three

Raiders (7-Eight) at Broncos (6-9)

LINE: DENVER by 3½

The Raiders have an out of doors probability on the playoffs. First, they have to win right here. The Broncos are lengthy eradicated from post-season participation however stopping this rival from getting there might be ample motivation. Oakland opened the season on a Monday evening with a house win in opposition to this arch-rival. Denver will search retribution and may attain it. Denver owns the far superior defence and now, with Drew Lock at QB (three wins and covers in previous 4), these two offences are near even. Oakland had dropped 4 straight earlier than upending the troubled Chargers final week in what was primarily a house recreation for the Raiders. Jon Gruden’s group doesn’t journey properly with simply 5 covers in previous 15 away.

TAKING: BRONCOS –3½

Cardinals (5-9-1) at Rams (Eight-7)

No line as standing of Arizona QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is undetermined.