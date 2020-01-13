NHL All-Star game to feature women 3-on-3 event, AP source says

An individual with direct information of the plans confirmed to The Related Press that girls’s nationwide staff gamers representing america and Canada will compete in a three-on-three occasion on the NHL All-Star sport in two weeks.

The individual spoke to the AP on the situation of anonymity Monday as a result of the NHL isn’t scheduled to announce its plans till later this week. ESPN.com first reported the information Sunday night time.

It’s unclear when the three-on-three scrimmage shall be held through the weekend of festivities in St. Louis, Missouri. The all-star sport, that includes a collection of three-on-three video games, shall be performed Jan. 25, a day after the annual abilities competitors.

The addition of a girls’s three-on-three sport is seen as the following step within the league’s bid to advertise girls’s hockey.

Final 12 months, 4 girls gamers have been invited to participate in all-star sport weekend occasions in San Jose, California.

It was the place American ahead Kendall Coyne Schofield made headlines by turning into the primary girl to take part within the abilities competitors. Changing injured Colorado Avalanche ahead Nathan MacKinnon, Coyne Schofield completed seventh out of eight within the quickest skater competitors.

In December 2015, groups representing the Canadian Ladies’s Hockey League and the U.S.-based Nationwide Ladies’s Hockey League performed an exhibition sport within the lead as much as the 2016 Winter Basic in Boston.

This 12 months, the three-on-three scrimmage will function among the world’s highest-profile gamers representing their respective international locations.

The most recent improvement comes at a time the ladies’s sport is in flux after the six-team CWHL folded final spring, leaving solely the five-team NWHL.

The CWHL’s demise finally led to greater than 200 of the world’s high gamers asserting they wouldn’t play professionally in North America — together with the NWHL — this season. Additionally they shaped the Skilled Ladies’s Hockey Gamers’ Affiliation to push for establishing a single league with a sustainable financial mannequin.

The PWHPA has since launched a collection of barnstorming excursions round North America, with its most up-to-date cease in Toronto this previous weekend. The NWHL is in the course of its fifth season and that includes groups made up of patchwork rosters.

A big majority — if not all — of the gamers participating within the NHL All-Star three-on-three sport shall be PWHPA members.