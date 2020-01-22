NHL teams realize backup goaltender is important position

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins had all of it set as much as honor backup goalie Jaroslav Halak on Tuesday night time for changing into the 74th goalie in NHL historical past to play in 500 video games.

Then one thing went incorrect: Starter Tuukka Rask was injured, Halak grew to become the No. 1 man and the Bruins determined to postpone the ceremony till an evening Halak can be off.

“A lot of times, they’re in a zone before the game. We want them to enjoy that ceremony,” coach Bruce Cassidy stated. “With Tuukka’s, injury we were forced to change it.”

There are lots of NHL groups making lots of adjustments due to accidents to their beginning goalies this season — and never simply the ceremonies to honor middling milestones. 4 goalies chosen for the All-Star Recreation are injured, with Rask becoming a member of Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo, Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper and Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury. (Rask had already begged out of the sport earlier than he was injured.)

For NHL groups, the times of using one goalie as a lot as doable have lengthy since handed. Now, basic managers know they want a powerful No. 2 to get the group by the back-to-backs and the accidents that may pop up at any time.

“Some of that’s obviously the ability of the second goaltenders. Some teams just don’t have that,” Cassidy stated. “We’ve got two guys we feel real comfortable with. It makes for a good combination. Jaro, he’s handled if before. If it was Jaro hurt, Tuukka could have handled it.”

Final week, the Panthers stated Chris Driedger will miss a number of weeks with what’s believed to be a groin damage. Starter Sergei Bobrovsky has already missed a lot of January with an unspecified damage.

Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk was out for 15 video games as a result of his spouse had a critical medical state of affairs, and the Wild went 9-Three-Three, with six of these wins credited to Alex Stalock, their main backup in his third season with the group.

The Coyotes thought that they had their No. 1 goalie for the longer term once they received Antti Raanta from the Rangers in 2017. However he performed simply 59 video games his first two seasons in Arizona. Darcy Kuemper took over and earned a spot in final yr’s All-Star recreation, ending fifth within the Vezina Trophy Award voting.

When Raanta returned, the Coyotes went with co-No. 1’s, and hovered close to the highest of the Pacific Division. Then Kuemper, who was 15-7-2 and second within the league with a 1.97 goals-against common, was injured on Dec. 20 and hasn’t performed since.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet stated there was curiosity in Raanta earlier within the season, and he’s glad that basic supervisor John Chayka didn’t chew on commerce presents.

“I remember him saying to the staff, ‘A lot of teams are calling about Rants. We all looked at each other and said, ‘Rants and (Kuemper) are the identity of our team. They give us a chance to win,’” Tocchet stated “I mean, we try to play good defense and do a lot of other things. But they give us this identity and this confidence. Why would we want to put a crack in the armor?”

Raanta went 9-9-2 earlier than he was injured early this month. Adin Hill, who performed 17 mixed NHL video games the earlier two seasons, has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.40 goals-against common with Kuemper and Raanta out.

Bobrovsky gained two Vezina Trophies in Columbus earlier than departing for Florida as a free agent, and Korpisalo inherited the No. 1 job. A five-game successful streak in December landed him an All-Star choice.

However Korpisalo injured his knee making an attempt to dam a shot in a shootout on Dec. 29; rookie Elvis Merzlikins, a 25-year-old Latvian who had by no means gained an NHL recreation when he took over, is Eight-2-Zero with a .955 save proportion, 1.55 goals-against common and three shutouts in his final 4 video games.

“There’s certain teams in the league, they rely on one guy,” Cassidy stated. “A few of which may be that their wage cap simply performed out that manner. They didn’t have the posh. The cap in all probability precludes you from going to repair an space that possibly you didn’t see coming, otherwise you did see coming however, hey, you went and spent it elsewhere.

“I just know as a coach, whoever’s number is on the board to go into the nets, we feel good about our chances.”

GAME OF THE WEEK: The All-Star Recreation in St. Louis on Saturday will once more characteristic a three-game, three-on-three match. The captains might be Boston’s David Pastrnak, Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

LEADERS (by Monday): Objectives: David Pastrnak (Boston), 37; Assists: Connor McDavid (Edmonton), 49; Factors: McDavid, 76; Wins: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) 24; Objectives-against common: Ilya Samsonov (Washington), 2.06; Save proportion: Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh), .929.

___

AP Sports activities Writers John Marshall in Phoenix, Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio, and Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this story.