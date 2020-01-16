NHS hospitals are FULLER than they have been all winter amid a surge in cases of norovirus

By Sam Blanchard Senior Well being Reporter For Mailonline

Printed: 05:20 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:39 EST, 16 January 2020

Hospital beds in England had been extra full final week than they’ve been all winter, in response to NHS statistics.

Fewer than 5 per cent of in a single day beds had been open to new sufferers between January 6 and 12.

A surge in norovirus instances added further stress to already-stretched hospitals, the NHS mentioned, after the variety of infections had been dropping for weeks.

Some 422 individuals had been recognized and 11 hospital wards closed due to the winter vomiting bug within the final week of December and first week of January.

This was nearly a 3rd greater than common for the time of 12 months and marked a turnaround after weekly diagnoses had been falling for a month.

A surge within the variety of individuals contaminated with norovirus over the Christmas interval coincided with NHS hospitals in England having fewer beds free than at nearly any time over the previous three years (inventory picture of norovirus)

Figures launched this morning confirmed 95.1 per cent of NHS inpatient beds had been full in English hospitals final week.

It was the second busiest week of the previous three years, with solely the primary week of February 2019 recording extra full beds (95.2 per cent).

The NHS goals to maintain the determine under 92 per cent, however surgeons say even that’s too excessive for hospitals to function safely, particularly throughout winter.

Wards should maintain area out there for incoming sufferers or the movement of individuals can again up by means of the hospital.

Fewer beds out there on wards means sufferers wait longer in A&E to be admitted and different A&E sufferers wait longer for these to be cleared to allow them to be seen.

Winter is a very risky time as a result of there are normally extra individuals needing assist and diseases like flu and norovirus can unfold quickly round a hospital, preserving individuals in for longer or result in beds getting shut right down to cease the unfold.

Norovirus instances in England for final week of December and first week of January had been 31 per cent greater than common.

And the overall variety of infections since recording started in June is 26 per cent greater than traditional.

A complete of 5,630 hospital beds needed to be closed final week due to norovirus, up from three,882 per week earlier and simply three,135 the week earlier than that.

An NHS spokesperson mentioned: ‘Flu and norovirus proceed to place further stress on NHS companies, so it stays essential that the general public assist workers by getting their flu jab and utilizing the NHS 111 telephone and on-line service for recommendation if they arrive down with a vomiting bug.

‘Whereas the NHS has extra beds open this winter than final, the continued enhance in individuals’s want for care underlines the necessity for extra beds and workers throughout hospital and neighborhood companies.’

Native information studies up to now week have revealed hospitals in Berkshire and Somerset have suffered norovirus outbreaks.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital, in Studying, was limiting customer numbers and urging individuals to remain away if doable, Berkshire Reside reported.

And, in response to the Somerset County Gazette, guests had been additionally restricted at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.