NHS hospitals treat 300 patients a week in A&E who are injured in DIY accidents

By Jonathan Bucks For The Mail On Sunday

Revealed: 20:36 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:40 EST, 28 December 2019

Simply as many people are attempting out the instruments we acquired for Christmas, specialists are warning that nearly 300 folks every week must go to A&E in England on account of DIY accidents.

NHS England figures for the interval April 2018 to March this yr present that 6,867 folks have been handled in hospital after tumbling from a ladder, whereas an additional 466 injured themselves mowing lawns.

Throughout the identical interval, family equipment prompted four,860 accidents, whereas one other four,050 folks damage themselves falling from furnishings.

The information reveals that, in complete, medical doctors have needed to deal with almost 77,000 individuals who have injured themselves in DIY mishaps previously 5 years.

Consultants say that rising numbers of persons are hurting themselves after being impressed by TV programmes comparable to DIY SOS, Grand Designs and 60 Minute Makeover.

Analysis means that accidents brought on by DIY price the NHS as much as £222 million a yr.

In its recommendation to DIY fanatics, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents mentioned fuel and electrical renewal or restore work ought to all the time be carried out by a ‘competent, certified particular person’.

It added: ‘Be reasonable and do not deal with a job until you actually have the power. Put on applicable clothes and durable sneakers when mowing the garden and maintain your toes and palms nicely away from the mower blades.’

Some 466 injured themselves whereas mowing lawns in round 12 months alone (inventory picture)

A spokesman added: ‘Far too many individuals overestimate their capabilities and rush jobs, which might simply result in damage. Earlier than embarking on DIY, all the time be sure that the suitable security gear – comparable to gloves, masks and goggles – is worn. Make your self conscious of the protection directions referring to any energy instruments beforehand.’

We have now turn into a nation of DIY fanatics with greater than £31 billion spent yearly on placing up cabinets, refitting kitchens and hanging image frames.

Analysis from AA discovered that within the 1970s, 71 per cent of males realized residence enchancment expertise from their fathers however, by 1990, the determine had dropped to 67 per cent, earlier than plummeting to 44 per cent within the latter a part of the last decade.

Final yr, a survey by Nationwide discovered that solely 63 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds may change a lightbulb.