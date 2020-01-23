NHS manager boasts death of Terry Jones meant trust ‘got away with’ failings in dementia deaths

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Printed: 13:03 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:19 EST, 23 January 2020

A gloating NHS supervisor despatched an e-mail to workers saying they’d ‘received away with it’ after a report into two dementia suffers dying was overshadowed by the dying of Monty Python star Terry Jones.

Yesterday, the Norfolk and Suffolk Basis Belief was criticised in an investigation into the dying of dementia sufferer Doreen Livermore, 88, who’d been attacked in Amberley Corridor Care Residence in King’s Lynn by one other dementia affected person.

She broke her hip within the assault and died six weeks later.

The NSFT was additionally criticised for the dying of one other man with dementia on the similar care residence in 2017.

However as an alternative of addressing the dying, the NSFT’s communications supervisor Mark Prentice bragged to colleagues in an e-mail that they’d ‘received away with it’, including ‘I believe we could have been saved by the dying of Terry Jones’.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Basis Belief was criticised in an investigation into the dying of dementia sufferer Doreen Livermore, 88

Monty Python star Jones died yesterday after a battle with a uncommon type of dementia.

Prentice wrote in his e-mail, which he unintentionally despatched to a journalist: ‘We appear to have received away (once more) with the Grownup Safeguarding Overview.

‘I believe we could have been saved by the dying of Terry Jones.

‘But once more… we emerged just about unscathed.’

The investigation discovered that Mrs Livermore’s household had repeatedly complained to the care residence and to Norfolk County Council earlier than she was attacked.

Monty Python star Jones, pictured, died yesterday after a battle with a uncommon type of dementia

Doreen Livermore had been attacked in Amberley Corridor Care Residence in King’s Lynn by one other dementia affected person

That they had mentioned that the person was attacking residents earlier than he assaulted their mom.

He had obtained help from the NSFT’s dementia workforce however, based on the investigation, had discharged the attacker too quickly.

Doreen was attacked in a Amberley Corridor Care Residence

Ultimately, hew was moved right into a psychological well being facility however not earlier than pushing Mrs Livermore over in December 2017.

With the dying of the second man, the investigation discovered that NSFT didn’t flag their considerations in regards to the potential of the house to handle him.

Mrs Livermore’s son Roy, from Snettisham, informed the Jap Day by day Press: ‘The actual fact they’re speaking about ‘getting away’ with it in relation to the dying of my mom is completely disgusting. It begs the query, what do they really feel they received away with?’

Jonathan Warren, chief govt on the NSFT, mentioned: ‘We’re endeavor an investigation relating to the inappropriate feedback made in regards to the unhappy dying of Doreen Livermore by a member of our workers.

‘We take this very critically and shall be contacting the household of Mrs Livermore to offer them our honest apologies and provide them our help.’