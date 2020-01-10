Ni No Kuni movie release date, trailer, characters and plot

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Warner Bros./Netflix

The newest chapter within the breathtaking and bold Ni No Kuni universe is coming to Netflix.

Primarily based on a well-liked Japanese role-playing recreation collection first launched in 2010, the fantasy journey movie is the primary cinematic adaptation out of the acclaimed universe created by the world-famous Studio Ghibli, composer Joe Hisaishi, and recreation developer Degree-5.

The award-winning Ni No Kuni franchise has been celebrated for its signature visible design, its well-developed and empathetic characters, plausible and complicated storytelling, and sweeping soundtrack. With cell and console releases, the video games characteristic totally different main characters whose narratives are related by solely a single but magical mirror-world often known as Ni No Kuni. Usually after dealing with tragedy, characters journey to this alternate realm filled with faeries and familiars the place they search solutions to issues of their world — from misplaced kingdoms to misplaced mother and father — whereas battling enemies and evil.

Directed by Studio Ghibli animator Yoshiyuki Momose, written by Degree-5 president Akihiro Hino, and as soon as once more composed by Hisaishi, the Netflix animated movie follows a lot of the identical and highly-praised formulation of its gaming predecessors. The 106-minute film facilities on two teenagers who go on a magical quest to save lots of one among their pals and her other-world counterpart.

The Netflix launch is an English dub of the Japanese movie produced by Tokyo animation studio OLM, Inc. and distributed by Warner Bros. In the event you’re trying to enter (or re-enter) the beloved world of Ni No Kuni in a brand-new approach, listed here are all the small print about its official launch — together with the day it drops, its trailer, and what you may anticipate from each the animated movie’s story and its characters.