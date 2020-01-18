NIA files case against tainted J&K cop Davinder Singh

Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Davinder Singh was arrested together with two militants in Jammu and KashmirPTI

Days after the Union dwelling ministry requested the Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA) to provoke the method of probing the case of Davinder Singh, the probe company has booked the suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police deputy superintendent below the Arms Act and the Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A case has been registered below sections 18, 19, 20 and 38, 39 of UAPA. The NIA staff will reportedly be visiting Kashmir quickly.

Davinder Singh, who was arrested together with the three others, had ferried Naveed Babu to Jammu final yr and facilitated his return to Shopian after “rest and recuperation”.

In the meantime, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi raised doubts over an NIA probe into the case of suspended DSP Davinder Singh.

Gandhi took to Twitter saying: “The easiest way to silence terrorist Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder is at hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by one other Modi – YC who investigated the Gujarat riots and the Haren Pandya assassination case.

“In YC’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced and why?”

The NIA chief is a 1984-batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and beforehand served within the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He was a part of a Supreme Court docket-appointed Particular Investigation Workforce that probed then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged function within the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Chatting with the media on the occasion headquarters right here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinate mentioned that the Nationwide Investigation Company’s personal function has been below suspicion so far as instances of BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur and Swami Aseemanand are involved.

“I really think it is incumbent on the (central) government to come on record, to clarify the role of Singh to ensure that any probe is above board,” she mentioned.

She mentioned that the suspended DSP was not simply one other police official in J&Ok, however “somebody responsible for the security of foreign envoys”. On January 9 – three days earlier than he was arrested within the firm of two alleged militants – the police officer was chargeable for the safety of 17 overseas envoys who visited the Valley, the Congress chief claimed.

“Singh was not just an important official — he had the confidence of the government. He was — I want to put it on record — DSP (DR) in Pulwama region where a terror attack occurred on February 14 last year, in which 40 innocent CRPF troopers lost their lives,” she mentioned.

The Congress chief identified that the nation was nonetheless haunted by a query relating to the massive amount of RDX used within the assault.

Srinate mentioned that Singh had confronted three FIRs in extortion instances, other than the truth that his identify cropped up within the Parliament assault case of 2001.

“Why is the federal government silent? Its conspicuous silence raises extra uncomfortable questions.

“Whom did Singh report to? Was he a mere pawn in the larger scheme of things? Why is the government, the National Security Advisor (Ajit Doval), the Home Minister (Amit Shah) or the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) silent?” she questioned.

