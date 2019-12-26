News TV SHOWS

Nia Jax Talks Taking Her Health Seriously

December 26, 2019
Nia Jax remains to be out of motion, however she may very well be making ready for an in-ring return very quickly. Jax had double knee surgical procedure after WrestleMania and now she is wanting again on the 12 months to see what she realized.

The Irresistible Pressure just lately tweeted out that she’s seen how a lot of a present good well being is. She appears to have plans to give attention to this in 2020 and never take it as a right both.

Now that the Christmas vacation is over, entering into to 2020 let’s all do not forget that the most effective present you possibly can have right here on earth is your well being! 2019 has REALLY proven me that having your well being is the last word present! By no means take it as a right

Nia Jax nonetheless has plenty of untold tales within the ring. 2020 may very well be an enormous 12 months for her after a return from harm. Hopefully, she is going to proceed caring for herself and inspiring others to do the identical.

— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 26, 2019



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

