Nick Cannon targets Eminem’s fans in latest diss track ‘Used to Look Up to You’

Nick Cannon has launched one other diss monitor geared toward Eminem, this time bringing the rapper’s followers into the battle.

On his newest track, ‘Used to Look Up to You’, Cannon calls out the ‘Kamikaze’ rapper’s supporters merely for having his again. “N****s out here tweeting like they been a savage / Dick-riding on Marshall Mathers,” he raps. “Needed to placed on my turban like I’m Aladdin / N****s out right here cappin’, black lives matter.”

The track follows three different disses – ‘The Invitation’, ‘Pray for Him’, and ‘Canceled: Invitation’ – the latter two of which Eminem has not but responded to.

‘The Invitation’ (feat. Suge Knight), which was shared in December 2019, was supposed to worsen Eminem after the Detroit rapper took purpose at Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on new document ‘Lord Above’.

Em’s dissed-filled characteristic seems on Fats Joe and Dre’s new album, ‘Family Ties’, during which he raps: “I do know me and Mariah didn’t finish on a excessive notice/ However that different dude’s whipped… Virtually obtained my caboose kicked/ Idiot, stop, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too earlier than I misplaced to you, Nick.”

Nick Cannon and Eminem Credit score: Getty

Cannon responded by calling out the ‘Killshot’ rapper on his Energy 106 radio present Nick Cannon Mornings and challenged him to “wild out”. He then made a track during which he claimed Eminem allegedly paid off a limo driver to not disclose a video of him giving fellatio (“I heard your chauffeur obtained a video of you suckin’ a cock/ You paid him off, then laid him off, now who actually the opp”)?

Eminem has not but reacted to Cannon’s newest makes an attempt to worsen him however he did label the artist “a bougie fuck” in response to ‘The Invitation’.

“U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie fuck,” he wrote. “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

The feud – albeit largely one-sided – continues.

In different information, Eminem has been within the studio recording numerous new materials, in line with producer S1. The former Unusual Fruit Venture member revealed that Em has been busy “cutting a lot of records.”