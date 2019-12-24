Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds release ‘Distant Sky’ concert film online as Christmas present to fans

Nick Cave & The Unhealthy Seeds have launched their 2018 live performance movie Distant Sky in its entirety on YouTube as an early Christmas current to followers.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker David Barnard, the movie captures the band in full flight throughout their efficiency at Denmark’s Royal Enviornment in October 2017.

The movie was later launched in cinemas and several other performances had been subsequently posted on-line, however this marks the primary time that followers can watch all the live performance free of charge.

I’ve been getting many letters on The Crimson Hand Recordsdata asking about entry to the Distant Sky Dwell in Copenhagen film.

Right here it’s! With Love at Christmas, Nick https://t.co/F1iu9LH43B — Nick Cave & The Unhealthy Seeds (@nickcave) December 24, 2019

Posting on Twitter, Cave wrote: “I’ve been getting many letters on The Red Hand Files asking about access to the Distant Sky Live in Copenhagen movie. Here it is! With Love at Christmas, Nick.”

You possibly can watch it in full beneath.

The 2-and-a half hour live performance movie sees Cave and The Unhealthy Seeds carry out songs from their 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree’ in addition to tracks from their again catalogue.

In October this yr, Cave & The Unhealthy Seeds introduced particulars of a UK and European tour for 2020 in assist of their vastly acclaimed new album ‘Ghosteen’.

In a five-star overview of ‘Ghosteen’, NME wrote: “Like C.S. Lewis’ ‘A Grief Observed’, this devastating album is the work of an artist attempting to make sense of loss. ‘Peace will come’. Nick Cave assures us, although it never really does.”