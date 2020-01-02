Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina’s Controversial Ex-Fiancé, Dead At 30 After Apparent Drug Overdose

Nick Gordon, the person discovered accountable for the premature loss of life of Whitney Houston‘s daughter, has died. He was 30 years outdated.

Gordon, pictured above alongside Bobbi Kristina again in 2014, was the late girl’s ex-fiancé on the time of her loss of life in 2015, attributable to drug overdose and drowning. He was ultimately discovered accountable for her passing by a Georgia court docket in 2016, and ordered to pay $36 million in damages.

Based on DailyMail.com, the younger man reportedly had a collection of coronary heart assaults sooner or later on Wednesday, as a result of a suspected drug overdose that occurred in Florida throughout New 12 months’s celebrations.

Gordon’s household was knowledgeable of his loss of life earlier yesterday after docs have been unable to resuscitate him. The information was first introduced publicly by Gordon’s brother, Junior Walker, who wrote the next in a message on Fb (under):

“God why did I have to lose my brother on New Year. I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces. All I can do is cry.”

Unhappy…

Nick Gordon and Bobbi Kristina proven right here throughout happier instances, out procuring in 2014. Whitney Houston's daughter fell right into a coma in January 2015 and handed away six months later. / (c) Michael Carpenter/WENN

An insider with information of the incident additional added context to it, reporting to the outlet:

“It’s early days but the suggestion is he was taking drugs with friends and he passed out. They drove him to the hospital, took him inside and then left him there. Whatever you think of Nick and his lifestyle, it’s terribly sad that his supposed friends just dumped him and drove away.”

That does appear notably chilly and heartless.

Gordon’s previous historical past is one stuffed with controversy, to say the least. Not solely was he discovered legally accountable for the loss of life of the enduring songstress’ beloved daughter, however extra lately he had additionally been arrested a number of instances on home abuse allegations and violating no-contact orders towards one other former girlfriend, Laura Leal.

The pair had principally parted methods, however an insider stories Leal continues to be devastated about Gordon’s premature loss of life:

“Laura is absolutely devastated. They were seeing less of each other recently because they wanted some space. But she cared deeply for him and was in a state of shock when she got the phone call.”

Unhappy stuff.

Clearly, there have been fairly a number of demons at work in Gordon’s life; it’s unhappy he wasn’t in a position to outrun them in the long run.

Our condolences to his household, pals, and family members. R.I.P.