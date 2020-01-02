Nick Gordon ‘Was In A Good State Of Mind’ Hours Before His Death; 911 Call Released As Well

Nick Gordon‘s family, friends, and loved ones are reeling after his New Year’s Day loss of life.

As we reported earlier Thursday morning, the 30-year-old man reportedly suffered a drug overdose the day earlier than in Florida. Now, these near the embattled former fiancée of Bobbi Kristina are talking publicly for the primary time about his premature passing.

Gordon’s legal professional Joe Habachy first confirmed the loss of life with E! Information, sharing with the outlet a heartbreaking story of drug dependancy in a brand new assertion (under):

“While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential. Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy, healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

So, so unhappy.

Gordon’s father, Jack Walker Jr., additionally commented about his son’s premature loss of life. He spoke to Day by day Mail a few dialog the pair had simply hours earlier than the 30-year-old’s obvious overdose, on New 12 months’s Eve:

“I spoke with Nick during the day. He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was going good. He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019. He had a great job.”

Wow. Notably unhappy to listen to he could have been turning his life round…

Gordon’s brother Junior Walker — who was the primary one to publicly announce the loss of life on Wednesday — posted extra of his personal condolences to Fb, calling Nick his “best friend” and including:

“I love you so much big brother. S**t wasn’t suppose to go like this I talked to 6 hours before all this started. I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you. New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

Ugh. Painful stuff.

The 911 Name

In accordance with a 911 name that got here in throughout Gordon’s obvious overdose, the younger man reportedly wasn’t respiratory and had some form of “black stuff” foaming out of his mouth within the moments earlier than his passing.

TMZ obtained a replica of the Florida dispatch audio, wherein the caller claimed a black fluid was popping out of Nick’s mouth. First responders tagged the decision as a “cardiac respiratory” occasion and rushed Gordon to the hospital, the place he was later pronounced useless.

For now, although, the reason for loss of life continues to be unsure till the health worker conducts an post-mortem. TMZ reviews that can seemingly be carried out as early as Thursday; toxicology take a look at outcomes ought to then come again within the subsequent few weeks.

It’s a tragic, unhappy story throughout. Robust to see anybody die so younger, and particularly below circumstances associated to dependancy. R.I.P…