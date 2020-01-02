Nick Gordon, who was found liable for death of partner Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies at 30

Nick Gordon, associate of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown — the one daughter of the late Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown — is useless on the age of 30, his lawyer mentioned Wednesday.

In an e mail to The Instances, lawyer Joe Habachy of Atlanta mentioned he couldn’t communicate to the particular circumstances of Gordon’s loss of life, however he wrote that “it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.”

Gordon was thrust into the highlight after Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered unresponsive on Jan. 31, 2015, facedown in a tub of a townhome she shared with Gordon close to Atlanta.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was rushed to a hospital however by no means regained consciousness and died July 26, 2015, whereas in hospice care.

An post-mortem of Bobbi Kristina Brown discovered a number of narcotics and pharmaceuticals in her physique, together with marijuana, alcohol and medicines used for sedation or to deal with anxiousness. The underlying reason behind loss of life was “immersion associated with drug intoxication.” Bobbi Kristina Brown was 22, and was the only inheritor to Houston’s property.

On Feb. 11, 2012, Houston — who reigned as one of many world’s high pop stars within the 1980s and ‘90s with songs like “I Will Always Love You” and “Saving All My Love for You” however suffered from recurring bouts with medication and alcohol — was discovered useless after by accident drowning in a Beverly Hills lodge room bathtub the evening earlier than the Grammy Awards. The coroner mentioned the singer’s use of cocaine exacerbated her coronary heart illness and performed a job in her loss of life.

A multimillion-dollar civil swimsuit filed by the conservator of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s property alleged that Gordon had bodily abused Bobbi Kristina Brown — together with knocking out tooth and dragging her up stairs — and had managed her and had taken a big amount of cash from her with out permission.

It alleged Gordon had maneuvered himself right into a boyfriend function after which fraudulently represented himself as Bobbi Kristina Brown’s husband to entry the multimillion-dollar property she’d inherited.

Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2011. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Instances)

The swimsuit was later amended to allege that Gordon “gave Bobbi Kristina a toxic cocktail rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage.”

In 2016, a choose in Atlanta dominated that Gordon was responsible for Brown’s loss of life; the choose mentioned that as a result of Gordon repeatedly failed to satisfy courtroom deadlines within the case, the conservator of Brown’s property received by default.

In November 2016, a choose ordered Gordon to pay greater than $36 million in damages. No legal prices had been filed towards Gordon.

Gordon was unofficially adopted at age 12 by Houston and raised as a brother to Bobbi Kristina; they grew to become romantically concerned within the wake of Houston’s 2012 loss of life. Gordon was not allowed to attend Bobbi Kristina Brown’s memorial service or burial.

Gordon did a stint in rehab in March 2015 after behaving erratically on an episode of the “Dr. Phil” the place he was to have talked about Bobbi Kristina Brown’s loss of life. That April, he sat down once more with Dr. Phil McGraw, laughed off the civil case and the greenback quantity that it sought, and dismissed the notion that he’d given his girlfriend a “toxic cocktail.”

“Think about how far-fetched and ludicrous that sounds,” Gordon informed McGraw. “That’s just stupid.”

Within the assertion, Gordon’s lawyer, Habachy, mentioned that regardless of the entire challenges Gordon confronted lately, “he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and … he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

Instances workers author Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.