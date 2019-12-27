Nick Jonas’ Christmas gift to wife Priyanka Chopra is extremely romantic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Chasing Happiness premiere.Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra not too long ago celebrated Christmas. The acclaimed Bollywood actress posted a number of footage of herself with husband Nick. However what caught everybody’s eye was Nick’s lovely present to Priyanka.

For Christmas, Nick Jonas gifted spouse Priyanka Chopra an electrical snowmobile, which Priyanka is referring to as her personal batmobile (a reference from Batman film). Nick Jonas wrapped the batmobile in an enormous red-coloured wrapping bow.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the lovely image. She captioned: “Santa drove in on my batmobile!! My husband knows me so well! Thank you, baby. I love you! #christmas”

The snowmobile that Nick Jonas gifted to Priyanka Chopra is Ski-Doo. The variant begins from $14,000 and even goes as much as $20,000, relying upon the mannequin and options.

This isn’t the primary time when Nick Jonas has gifted one thing of this magnitude to his spouse. Again in March, The Jonas Brothers’ launched their comeback music, “Sucker”. The music video featured Priyanka Chopra in addition to Recreation of Thrones star Sophie Turner. After the music trended #1 on the Billboard Scorching 100, Nick gave Priyanka a Maybach. The 2019 mannequin of the Mercedes-Maybach begins at $169,595.

Priyanka introduced the arrival of her new automotive on Twitter and Instagram by writing, “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing… Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you, baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas.”

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Hollywood tasks:

After enjoying the lead position on Quantico, Priyanka Chopra will subsequent star in two massive tasks, each of them are for Netflix. She goes to work within the film adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s satirical novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

Along with this, Priyanka Chopra has additionally dedicated to star alongside Mindy Kaling in a comedy film about an Indian-American wedding ceremony. Other than this, Priyanka Chopra will play Osho disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her subsequent big-budget film. The film is helmed by Oscar-winning director of Rain Man, Barry Levinson.