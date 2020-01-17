Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas Take Up TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge – Watch Video

“Nailed It,” Nick Jonas captioned the video on his Instagram account.

Video sharing app TikTok has provide you with a hilarious but fascinating problem the place the customers are posting video of a dance, making an attempt to make emojis with their palm whereas grooving to the tunes of American singer Y2K’s in style quantity “Lalala”.

The “Emojidance” hashtag, trending on the app for the previous few months, has been used over 660 million instances to date, with likes of Jonas Brothers and Ashley Banjo taking on the problem.

Within the 6-second video shared by Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are seen making a duet, with each making an attempt to match as much as the tunes of a remix model of “Lalala”.

“Nailed It,” Nick Jonas captioned the video on his Instagram account.

What’s the Hand Emoji problem?

An inventory of hand emojis seem on the customers’ display and the duty is to copy the identical with the assistance of their fingers.

To make it somewhat trickier, customers are doing it on the beat of the music, ‘Y2K & Bbno$ – Lalala (ilkan Gunuc Remix)’.

An identical phenomenon, emoji face problem, had additionally trended on social media final 12 months, it was primarily the identical idea, to copy the emoji with the expression on to your face.

A brand new pattern or a viral problem takes over the TikTok each few days.

In November, folks used the hashtag #ChildhoodMemories to make a journey down reminiscence lane and recreate outdated pictures.

TikTok customers from all over the world are posted like their childhood selves, even utilizing props typically, to recreate their childhood recollections for this pattern.

