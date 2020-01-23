Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Naughty Puppy Gino Is ‘Ripping Up Everything,’ Oops!

Gino the German Shepherd is one naughty pet!

As followers of the Jonas Brothers might recall, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their one-year marriage ceremony anniversary in December by sharing some candy pictures on-line AND getting a brand new pet, formally making them a household of three!

Nevertheless, the pair has realized shortly that canines could also be cute, however they’re additionally a whole lot of work! On Wednesday, Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Present, and Gino was an apparent subject of dialog.

The 27-year-old shared:

“He’s huge now. He’s about double that size. His name is Gino.”

He continued (beneath):

“He’s ripping up everything that comes in his path. He’s using the bathroom wherever he pleases.”

Such a cutie!!

Ellen DeGeneres and her spouse Portia De Rossi are animal lovers with a number of pets, and the host inquired about what they’re doing to coach the little rascal:

“Don’t you have a trainer? You can’t let him do that!”

Mr. Jonas replied:

“We do, but when he’s that cute, you kind of just let him do what he does.”

Eek! However not on the expense of your home!!

The 61-year-old quipped in response:

“No!”

Sophie Turner‘s husband additionally chimed in along with his personal story concerning the latest Jonas member of the family. Reacting to a pic of his youthful brother assembly his pup, Joe added:

“He’s peeing in that shot as well.”

Whoops, LOLz!!

When Gino was first introduced house, the Jealous crooner penned to his Instagram:

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”

Too candy!! However now that they’ve a fur baby, a human baby hopefully received’t be too far off… Again in September, Miz Chopra chatted about her future with Nick to Vogue India:

“For me home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me. I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal. Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.”

She defined how content material she was on the time, and we are able to solely think about her coronary heart has expanded for her candy canine:

“The space I’m in today is the most content I’ve been in a very long time, and I’m not scared to admit it. I don’t want to be stuck running on a hamster wheel.”

Let’s simply hope his coaching improves ASAP, LOLz!!

Watch extra of their look on her present (beneath)!

