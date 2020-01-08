Nick Pickard reveals the original Hollyoaks star he wants back for 25th anniversary

Tony Hutchinson has survived nearly 25 years in Hollyoaks, though his latest brush with serial killer Breda McQueen noticed him come the closest but to assembly his maker.

Now the flames from post-watershed particular Hollyoaks Later have died down, and Tone is out of the pig farm jail and again along with his household, followers can breathe a sigh of aid the cleaning soap’s solely authentic character is dwelling eventually – and Nick Pickard’s ideas are turning to October 2020 when the cleaning soap celebrates its quarter century milestone.

Hollyoaks’ Moya Brady didn’t need Breda killed off: “Why can’t she carry on forever?”

Present bosses have already teased huge plans for the anniversary, together with the return of some previous faces, however which different authentic forged member would the Ken Barlow of the village wish to have at his aspect to mark the event?

“I’d like to see Will Mellor come back,” the actor completely reveals to HEARALPUBLICIST. “Obviously I started the show back in 1995 with him. His character Jambo was Tony’s best friend, may if he came in to comfort him in his time of need or something. It would be a flying visit.”

Mellor was again on the set of the present that launched his profession final 12 months as he joined previous pal Pickard for an version of BBC Two’s Superstar Antiques Street Journey – did he pop in for a chat with the producers a couple of doable return?

“Obviously I’d really love it if Jezzy (Jeremy Edwards who played Kurt Benson) came back,” continues Pickard, “but he’s dead [and already been back as a ghost in the last Hollyoaks Later in 2013] so I don’t think there’s much chance of that! But you never in soaps what could happen – four months ago I never had a dad and a whole other family but now I have!”

The Hutchinson household tree is lastly being explored with the latest introduction of Joe McGann as Tone’s estranged dad, suave surgeon Edward, who secretly plans to usurp his son’s place by seducing spouse Diane and pushing him out of the image.

“Tony’s relationship with his dad is frosty at the beginning,” explains the star. “He’s feeling vulnerable because of the trauma with Breda but eventually he accepts what he thinks is comfort from Edward, so he wonders whether he’s actually changed and lets him into his life. I think he’s going to come a cropper down the line because of that!”

Fortunately relations between fictional father and son off-screen are rather more harmonious, because the pair have a hyperlink going again a long time. “He won’t thank me for saying it but I’ve been a fan of Joe since my school days! I went to school with Kellie Bright from EastEnders [she plays landlady Linda Carter] who was in a show called The Upper Hand in the 1990s where Joe played her dad. So when I was barely in my teens he was on primetime TV acting with my mate!”

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers