Nickelback appear to be teasing ‘All the Right Reasons’ 15th anniversary announcement

It appears to be like like Nickelback may be teasing a 15th anniversary announcement for his or her album ‘All the Right Reasons’.

The band’s fifth album, which options the hits ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Photograph’, turns 15 on October four, 2020. It has been licensed 10x Platinum in the USA.

This previous week a countdown clock appeared on Nickelback’s official web site that’s set to expire at 12:00pm ET/ 9:00am PT on January 21.

As well as, the location at present incorporates a video that appears like it’s teasing one thing associated to ‘All the Right Reasons’. Within the clip a blonde girl is seen pulling a classic black automobile out of storage and taking it for a spin.

The video is captioned with the ‘Photograph’ lyrics, “We stated sometime we’d learn the way it feels / To sing to extra than simply the steering wheel.”

See the video beneath:

Final week, St. Joseph’s Well being Amphitheater at Lakeview, a dwell venue in Syracuse, posted a picture of the identical automobile with lyrics from the band’s music ‘Animals’, sparking tour rumours.

In the meantime, Nickelback‘s surprising brush with Donald Trump has seen the band experiencing an enormous rise of their streaming fortunes.

The Canadian band made headlines in October after the US President included their 2005 hit ‘Photograph’ in a viral meme he tweeted to assault Democrat rival Joe Biden.