Nicolas Cage leaves Somerset residents stunned as he celebrates New Year’s Eve in a tiny local pub

Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage left pubgoers in Somerset open-mouthed when he wandered into the native brewery on New 12 months’s Eve.

The A-lister, 55, rung in 2020 with a couple of drinks at The Tramways membership in Wells, a member’s membership that costs £10 per yr.

One of many shocked revellers shared the information on Reddit, revealing the Oscar winner had purchased a spherical of drinks for everybody.

They added: ‘By the way, he was a complete legend, cool dude and is now a member.’

This is not the primary time Nicolas has left residents agog, as again in 2017, he delighted employees at a neighborhood pet store when he stopped by, though one individual confused him for Johnny Depp, who was at Glastonbury Pageant on the weekend.

Nicolas, who is alleged to be price $25 million, has owned a cottage within the Somerset village of Baltonsborough since 2006.

The Face/Off actor beforehand revealed that he jets to the countryside for the Christmas interval as he enjoys the ‘peace of the Oak bushes’.

Again in 2013, he revealed: ‘I normally spend the winter holidays right here, Christmas and whatnot. However I believe in a few years I will be spending extra time right here. I am hopeful that I will be again right here.

‘In Somerset, I benefit from the peace of the oak bushes and the rolling inexperienced hills and I like going into Glastonbury. It is like strolling right into a pack of Tarot playing cards.

‘On one aspect of the road you might have a few of the oldest Christian church buildings, on the opposite these pagan outlets. It is like a microcosm of various perception programs and that is attention-grabbing to me.’

In 2018, Nicolas informed Somerset Life: ‘I’m a self-confessed Anglophile. I really like every part about England; the historical past, the folks, the countryside, the tradition – you identify it I adore it.

‘I really like seeing locations like Buckingham Palace and all these different improbable buildings that are steeped in historical past and tradition. I really like the entire idea of the Royal Household.

‘As an American you need to see all these issues whenever you come to Britain however I wished greater than that, I wished to reside amongst all these nice treasures. I wished to be part of it so I regarded for someplace to name house right here.

‘Once I checked out Somerset I simply fell in love with the county. It has a lot to supply; nice countryside, nice cities, nice folks and, after all, it has Glastonbury too.’