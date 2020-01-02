Nicolas Cage made a surprise appearance at a Somerset pub and bought everyone a drink to celebrate the New Year

Nicolas Cage stunned locals when he made a shock look at a pub in Somerset on New 12 months’s Day (January 1).

The Hollywood veteran was pictured taking selfies with plenty of locals on the Tramways social membership. He’s additionally believed to have purchased everybody a drink.

Based on ITV Information, a spokesperson for the membership stated: “There weren’t many people in the club yesterday so his round didn’t come to much. He would have had to pay out a lot more if he’d come in on New Year’s Eve.”

Simply discovered Nicolas Cage spent his New 12 months’s Eve in The Tramways pub in Somerset pic.twitter.com/46d3471PTy — Simon Criminal (@sicrook) January 2, 2020

Nicolas Cage randomly turned as much as a pub in Somerset for NYE and purchased everybody a drink. Really the best actor and particular person of our instances — Darryl Edge (@DarrylEdge) January 2, 2020

Prior to now, Cage has been famend for delivering an almighty rendition of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ at Karaoke bars.

In the meantime it was lately reported that Cage is ready to star in an upcoming meta film titled The Insufferable Weight of Large Expertise.

The performing legend, who’s starred in movies reminiscent of Face/Off, Con Air, The Wicker Man and plenty of extra, will reportedly play a fictional model of Nic Cage who makes an attempt to land a task in a Quentin Tarantino film after his profession takes a flip for the worst.

All through the movie, the character – who struggles with a strained relationship along with his daughter – additionally speaks to an egotistical and extra profitable model of himself from the ’90s.

Experiences state that Cage signed up after bosses wrote to him insisting that The Insufferable Weight of Large Expertise was a love letter to his whirlwind profession, moderately than a spoof.

Lionsgate are but to substantiate the undertaking.