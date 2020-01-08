Nicolas Sarkozy will become first ex-president of France to stand trial for corruption

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

8 January 2020

Nicolas Sarkozy is ready to turn out to be France’s first ex-president to face trial on corruption costs in a case wherein he’s accused of making an attempt to acquire labeled data from a decide.

The trial will start on October 5 and can final till October 22, a Paris courtroom mentioned.

This would be the first trial in a number of graft investigations in opposition to Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012.

Jacques Chirac, who died final September, was the primary ex-president placed on trial however not on corruption costs – he was discovered responsible in 2011 of embezzlement and misuse of public funds throughout his time as mayor of Paris.

Sarkozy stands accused of looking for to acquire, by way of his lawyer Thierry Herzog, labeled data from then-judge Gilbert Azibert in 2014, about one other investigation.

Final June, appeals judges rejected a problem in opposition to the case filed by Sarkozy, Herzog and Azibert.

Since shedding to the Socialist Celebration’s Francois Hollande and leaving workplace, Sarkozy has fought a barrage of corruption and marketing campaign financing allegations, all of which he rejects.

Final October, a courtroom dominated he should stand trial for illicit marketing campaign financing – a cost for which he dangers a one-year jail time period and a advantageous.

Sarkozy has additionally been charged over accusations he accepted hundreds of thousands of euros from the late Libyan dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi in the direction of his first presidential marketing campaign in 2007

In that case, prosecutors say Sarkozy spent almost 43 million euros (£36million) on his failed 2012 re-election bid – virtually double the authorized restrict of 22.5 million euros (£19million) – utilizing faux invoices.

He has mentioned he was unaware of the fraud by executives on the public relations agency Bygmalion, who’re amongst 13 others being pursued within the case.

Sarkozy has additionally been charged over accusations he accepted hundreds of thousands of euros from the late Libyan dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi in the direction of his first presidential marketing campaign in 2007.