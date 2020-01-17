Nicole Kidman would ‘love to’ return to Big Little Lies – but there are no plans yet

Nicole Kidman has claimed that there’s at the moment no third season of Huge Little Lies within the pipeline – however says that she would “love to” return to it later down the road.

Talking whereas selling her new restricted sequence The Undoing, which can be written by Huge Little Lies creator David E. Kelley, the actress commented on how busy a lot of the forged are – with the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern engaged on a number of different tasks.

Kidman mentioned, “Proper now take a look at Laura, I don’t assume we’d ever get Laura again. She’s working in so many alternative issues proper now.

“So, I think everyone’s working in incredibly good places, which is a lovely thing to have come out of that show,” Kidman mentioned. “Hopefully we can all collide again at some point.”

Collection two of Huge Little Lies itself had not initially been deliberate, with the primary seven-episode sequence initially supposed as a standalone, self-contained miniseries – so it’s not that shocking that there are at the moment no plans for a 3rd run.

The primary two seasons had been each enormous hits with viewers and critics alike, with the second season – which was directed by Andrea Arnold and starred Meryl Streep – airing final summer time.

Within the meantime, The Undoing, which relies on the e-book You Ought to Have Recognized by Jean Hanff Korelitz, sees Kidman star alongside Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland, and is about to premiere in Could of this yr.