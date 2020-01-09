January 9, 2020 | 12:48pm | Up to date January 9, 2020 | 12:53pm

A Utah mother is accused of killing her Four-year-old daughter, stabbing her a minimum of 30 instances with a ceramic kitchen knife, courtroom paperwork present.

Nicole Terri Lester, 29, has been charged with aggravated homicide within the loss of life of Lainey Vos, who was discovered useless on Dec. 31, with defensive wounds to her arms, fingers and shoulder, in keeping with charging paperwork obtained by Deseret Information.

“It appeared her shoulder and wrist were partially severed,” a possible trigger assertion reads. “There were multiple deep lacerations to her chest centered on her heart.”

A number of the cuts have been so deep that they pierced the lady’s lungs and backbone, an post-mortem discovered.

Police responded to Lester’s West Valley Metropolis dwelling after she walked to a neighbor’s home and stated she had killed her daughter, prompting the neighbor to cops, the Salt Lake Tribune studies.

“I just killed my daughter,” Lester may very well be heard shouting at one level, in keeping with a police dispatcher. She later instructed police as she sat exterior her dwelling in “bloody clothing” that she wanted to be arrested, courtroom paperwork present.

A assessment of Lester’s web search historical past additionally revealed that she researched methods to homicide somebody for a minimum of a month previous to the killing. She additionally checked out medical diagrams of a kid’s chest and ribs and inquired whether or not kids have been simpler to kill than adults, in keeping with the paperwork.

“How do you break a neck?” Lester wrote. She additionally researched the place the “best place” was to strike an individual with an ax, police stated.

Lester made her last macabre web searches on Dec. 30, in the future earlier than her daughter was discovered useless in a basement of a house owned by Lester’s mom. The ceramic kitchen knife was additionally discovered close by, the Salt Lake Tribune studies.

A 6-year-old boy was additionally discovered inside the house – unhurt and asleep in a bed room. Lester’s mom has since taken custody of the boy, the newspaper studies.

Lester, who stays held with out bail Thursday in Salt Lake County, might face the loss of life penalty if convicted.