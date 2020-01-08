NieR Automata Producer Shares Cryptic Tease Concerning Franchise’s 10th Anniversary

This April, the primary entry within the beloved NieR collection can have been in the marketplace for precisely 10 years. To have fun, Sq. Enix not too long ago launched a 10th-anniversary web site, and PlatinumGames doubtless has a couple of plans, too. What they might entail presently stays a thriller. Nevertheless, NieR Automata Producer Yosuke Saito appears to have at the very least cryptically teased one thing followers might need to hold an eye fixed out for within the coming months.

Throughout an interview with Weekly Famitsu, translated by Twinfinite, Saito hinted that NieR’s anniversary and “this and that and an unannounced title” are coming collectively in tandem. Apparently, there’s some confusion regarding Saito’s tease of “an unannounced title.” Twinfinite notes the producer’s which means might additionally translate to “titles,” since Japanese lacks a strong differentiator between plural and singular. Both means, these particulars will change into public data on the acceptable time, Saito added.

Developed by the now-defunct Cavia, NieR hit retailer cabinets in April 2010. PlatinumGames revived the nascent collection in February 2017 with the Sq. Enix-published NieR Automata. After all, the title has now gone on to change into a cult traditional, one with an increasing and passionate fanbase that’s keen for an additional entry.

Whereas followers await new NieR-related info, PlatinumGames stays arduous at work on its subsequent massive venture, Babylon’s Fall. The studio showcased a gameplay trailer throughout final month’s State of Play stream, promising that extra info will drop someday this summer time.

Because of a latest funding from Tencent, PlatinumGames additionally plans to additional discover its choices close to self-publishing. Particulars concerning the partnership’s specifics are scarce, however the studio is sustaining its independence.

[Source: Weekly Famitsu via Twinfinite]