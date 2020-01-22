Nigel Farage reveals he is mothballing the Brexit Party

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:24 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:24 EST, 22 January 2020

Nigel Farage, pictured on ITV’s This Morning right this moment, stated he’s mothballing the Brexit Social gathering

Nigel Farage right this moment stated he shall be mothballing the Brexit Social gathering in order that he can deliver it again if Boris Johnson makes a ‘mess’ of the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Mr Farage claimed his newest political automobile may go down in historical past because the ‘shortest lived however most profitable social gathering ever’ after it helped information Britain in the direction of it break up from Brussels.

In the meantime, the veteran Eurosceptic left the door open to showing on actuality tv programmes like I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here now that his time as an MEP is coming to an finish.

Nevertheless, he conceded the British public’s love hate relationship with him would doubtless lead to him being on ‘each bloomin’ [bush tucker] trial there may be’.

Mr Farage stated it was ‘unbelievable’ to see the UK about to go away the EU after he spent his total political life combating for it.

Britain will stop to have any MEPs on January 31 when Britain’s divorce from Brussels lastly goes by way of.

Requested what the purpose of the Brexit Social gathering was now that the break up is definitely taking place, Mr Farage informed ITV’s This Morning programme: ‘What I will do now’s put it [The Brexit Social gathering} on care and upkeep, simply in case they make a large number of it.

‘In 2016, I truly believed that Mrs Could was going to do the factor correctly… I used to be improper, so I am not going to shut it [the Brexit Party] down.

‘However I feel the reality of it’s that Boris Johnson is aware of that he has bought an enormous Parliamentary majority. If he goes mushy on this he’d lose in 5 years time. I am truly fairly optimistic.’

Mr Farage stated if Boris Johnson, pictured in Downing Avenue right this moment, makes a ‘mess’ of the UK’s departure from the EU he’ll deliver again the Brexit Social gathering

Mr Farage added: ‘Historical past might say it [the Brexit Party] was the shortest lived however most profitable social gathering ever.’

The Brexit Social gathering chief was requested what he plans to do subsequent now that the objective of his life’s work is coming to fruition.

He advised he was open to showing on I am A Movie star as he stated: ‘Properly, you by no means know!

‘I do not know. The jungle have been after me a few occasions, they’ve.’

He stated he had not been tempted to look on the present prior to now due to his political ambitions however advised post-Brexit that might change.

‘No, as a result of the Brexit factor wasn’t completed and I believed I’ve bought to stay round,’ he stated.

‘It’s completed now. I might be on each bloomin’ trial there may be! As a result of the issue with having an opinion is, while some folks love you, so much do not.’

Mr Farage additionally hinted he’s open to collaborating on Strictly Come Dancing – ‘let’s have a look at what comes’ – however categorically dominated out an look on Dancing On Ice.

Requested if he can ice skate, he stated: ‘No, I am not doing that! Completely not doing that.

‘We’ll see what life brings. I used to be as soon as fairly regular, I had a enterprise, younger household. I bought concerned in politics, this was my trigger.

‘I am simply going to spend a little bit of time after 1st February simply reflecting massive chapter of my life is over. I will take the time.’