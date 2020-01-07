Nigel Farage ruled out of being UK’s next US ambassador

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Brexiteer hopes of Nigel Farage turning into the UK’s new US ambassador have been dashed after it emerged the federal government is simply accepting purposes from present civil servants.

The Brexit Get together chief had been floated as a possible successor to Sir Kim Darroch who resigned final 12 months within the wake of a diplomatic row over leaked memos.

Mr Farage was seen by some as an excellent candidate for the job given his friendship with US President Donald Trump, amid hypothesis that Boris Johnson might make a political appointment.

However Downing Road at the moment introduced job advert had been positioned on the civil service’s inside jobs portal – which means solely present civil servants can apply.

Nigel Farage, pictured within the European Parliament in Strasbourg on December 18, had been tipped because the UK’s subsequent US ambassador

Mr Farage is a well-known ally of Donald Trump, pictured in Miami, Florida on January three, however the UK authorities is simply accepting inside purposes for the vacant US ambassador job

Sir Kim give up in July saying his place had grow to be ‘not possible’ following the leak of diplomatic cables by which he described Mr Trump’s White Home as ‘inept’ and ‘dysfunctional’.

Mr Trump responded to the memos by successfully vowing to not work with Sir Kim.

The publish has been vacant since his departure, however UK illustration in Washington DC has since been bolstered with extra employees.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman instructed a Westminster briefing this afternoon: ‘The Overseas Workplace has this afternoon begun the method of recruiting the UK’s ambassador to the USA and has revealed the job commercial at the moment on the civil service’s personal jobs portal.

‘Ministers imagine that the fitting candidate will likely be a profitable chief with confirmed expertise of working with authorities on the broad vary of points that our bilateral relationship with the US covers and due to this fact will be discovered from inside the civil service.’

The spokesman was unable to say when the federal government aimed to have the brand new ambassador in place.

Sir Kim Darroch resigned because the UK’s ambassador to the US final July amid a storm over leaked diplomatic memos

Quantity 10 additionally mentioned that Madeleine Alessandri had been made the brand new everlasting secretary of the Northern Eire Workplace, following Sir Jonathan Stephens’ announcement final 12 months that he can be retiring from the civil service.

She mentioned: ‘It is a important time to be becoming a member of the Northern Eire Workplace because the exhausting work continues to revive devolved authorities at Stormont.’

Ms Alessandri is presently the UK’s deputy nationwide safety adviser and the Prime Minister’s adviser on nationwide resilience and safety.