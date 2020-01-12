Nigel Farage set for £150,000 payday when Britain quits the EU at the end of the month

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Printed: 03:53 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:53 EST, 12 January 2020

Nigel Farage is in line for a £150,000 payday from the EU when the UK quits on the finish of January, it was revealed as we speak.

The Brexit Celebration chief will get a six-figure ‘transition’ cost as a result of he has spent greater than 20 years as an MEP within the coronary heart of Brussels.

However his 29 MEPs elected final Might face strolling away in just a few weeks with nothing due to the quick stint they’ll have put in, the Sunday Occasions reported.

Mr Farage, who loses his job as an MEP for South East England on January 31, is eligible for 179,000 euros (£152,000) severance pay.

That’s on high of his EU pension for 21 years of service – the 55-year-old is in line to obtain 70 per cent of his wage of greater than £100,000.

Mr Farage (left in 2004 with then Ukip chief Roger Knapman) has been an MEP since 1999 and is ready for a hefty payout

Mr Farage can be on the hunt for a brand new job in February, however one job he won’t be doing is ambassador to the US.

The Brexit Celebration chief had been floated as a possible successor to Sir Kim Darroch who resigned final yr within the wake of a diplomatic row over leaked memos.

Mr Farage was seen by some as a really perfect candidate for the job given his friendship with US President Donald Trump, amid hypothesis that Boris Johnson may make a political appointment.

However Downing Avenue this week introduced job advert had been positioned on the civil service’s inner jobs portal – which means solely present civil servants can apply.